Game Pass: Manor Lords und weitere Highlights im April
Die nächste Welle.
Microsoft hat heute die restlichen Game-Pass-Spiele für den Monat April bestätigt.
Dabei sticht unter anderem das mit Spannung erwartete Manor Lords hervor, das ab dem ersten Tag im Game Pass auf PC verfügbar ist.
Alle Neuzugänge und Abgänge
Ab heute ist wiederum bereits Harold Halibut auf PC, Xbox Series X/S und via Cloud für euch verfügbar.
So geht es in den kommenden Tagen weiter:
- Orcs Must Die! 3 (Cloud, Konsole und PC) – April 17
- EA Sports NHL 24 (Konsole) EA Play – April 18
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cloud, Konsole und PC) – April 23
- Another Crab’s Treasure (Cloud, Konsole und PC) – April 25
- Manor Lords (Game Preview) (PC) – April 26
- Have A Nice Death (Cloud, Konsole und PC) – April 30
Beim Game Pass Core kommen ab dem 23. April 2024 wiederum mit Deep Rock Galactic, Superhot: Mind Control Delete und Wreckfest drei neue Titel hinzu.
Schlussendlich verlassen diese Spiele am 30. April 2024 die Game-Pass-Bibliothek:
- 7 Days to Die (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Besiege (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- EA Sports NHL 22 (Konsole)
- Loot River (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Pikuniku (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Ravenlok (Cloud, Konsole und PC)