Game Pass: Manor Lords und weitere Highlights im April

Die nächste Welle.

Game Pass: Manor Lords und weitere Highlights im April auf Xbox und PC.
Microsoft hat heute die restlichen Game-Pass-Spiele für den Monat April bestätigt.

Dabei sticht unter anderem das mit Spannung erwartete Manor Lords hervor, das ab dem ersten Tag im Game Pass auf PC verfügbar ist.

Alle Neuzugänge und Abgänge

Ab heute ist wiederum bereits Harold Halibut auf PC, Xbox Series X/S und via Cloud für euch verfügbar.

So geht es in den kommenden Tagen weiter:

Beim Game Pass Core kommen ab dem 23. April 2024 wiederum mit Deep Rock Galactic, Superhot: Mind Control Delete und Wreckfest drei neue Titel hinzu.

Schlussendlich verlassen diese Spiele am 30. April 2024 die Game-Pass-Bibliothek: