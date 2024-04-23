Horizon Forbidden West: PC-Patch macht den Staub schöner und das ändert sich noch
Problemlösungen.
Für die PC-Version von Horizon Forbidden West wurde heute Patch 1.3 veröffentlicht.
Ihr könnt diesen auf Steam und im Epic Games Store herunterladen, er umfasst neue Features, visuelle Verbesserungen und Optimierungen.
Staubige Angelegenheit
Unter anderem wird zum Beispiel die visuelle Qualität von Staub verbessert.
Ebenso gibt es Verbesserungen beim Textur-Streaming, um einerseits die Arbeitsspeicher-Auslastung zu reduzieren und andererseits die Qualität zu verbessern.
Hier alle Patch Notes im Detail:
- Improved the visual quality of dust.
- Added Interface Text Size option in the General Settings menu.
- Improvements to texture streaming to reduce memory usage and improve quality.
- Updated Intel XeSS to version 1.3 with improved image quality and new XeSS Native AA option.
- Resolved performance regression when enabling NVIDA Reflex On+Boost.
- When using Quick Slot hotkeys to select weapons, the last used ammo type used will now be remembered.
- Improved smoothness of camera movement in Photo Mode when using the mouse.
- Removed hardcoded Mouse and Keyboard bindings for actions such as Navigation Assist in Focus Mode. They now listen to their respective remappable key bindings.
- Various optimizations and stability improvements.
- Various UI bugfixes.