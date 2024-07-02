Skip to main content

Xbox Game Pass: Spiele für Juli 2024 bestätigt, ist für dich was dabei?

Die ersten Neuzugänge in diesem Monat.

News von Benjamin Jakobs Leitender Redakteur News
Veröffentlicht am
2 kommentare

Microsoft hat am Nachmittag neue Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass im Juli 2024 bestätigt.

Mit dabei sind unter anderem Journey to the Savage Planet und Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

Xbox Game Pass: Das sind die neuen Spiele im Juli 2024

Nachfolgend seht ihr alle kommenden Spiele bis Mitte Juli im Überblick:

  • Bereits erhältlich: Wartales (Xbox One)
  • 3. Juli 2024: Journey to the Savage Planet (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • 3. Juli 2024: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • 9. Juli 2024: Cricket 24 (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • 9. Juli 2024: The Case of the Golden Idol (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • 11. Juli 2024: Neon White (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • 11. Juli 2024: Tchia (Cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
  • 16. Juli 2024: Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • 16. Juli 2024: Flock (Cloud, Konsole, PC)

Am 15. Juli 2024 verlassen wiederum diese Titel den Xbox Game Pass:

  • Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC)
  • TOEM (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • The Wandering Village (Cloud, Konsole, PC)

