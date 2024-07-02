Xbox Game Pass: Spiele für Juli 2024 bestätigt, ist für dich was dabei?
Die ersten Neuzugänge in diesem Monat.
Microsoft hat am Nachmittag neue Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass im Juli 2024 bestätigt.
Mit dabei sind unter anderem Journey to the Savage Planet und Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.
Xbox Game Pass: Das sind die neuen Spiele im Juli 2024
Nachfolgend seht ihr alle kommenden Spiele bis Mitte Juli im Überblick:
- Bereits erhältlich: Wartales (Xbox One)
- 3. Juli 2024: Journey to the Savage Planet (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- 3. Juli 2024: Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- 9. Juli 2024: Cricket 24 (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- 9. Juli 2024: The Case of the Golden Idol (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- 11. Juli 2024: Neon White (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- 11. Juli 2024: Tchia (Cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- 16. Juli 2024: Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- 16. Juli 2024: Flock (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Am 15. Juli 2024 verlassen wiederum diese Titel den Xbox Game Pass:
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC)
- TOEM (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- The Wandering Village (Cloud, Konsole, PC)