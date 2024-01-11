PS Plus: Diese PS5- und PS4-Spiele kommen in den Spielekatalog von Extra und Premium
Resident Evil 2, Hardspace: Shipbreaker und mehr.
Nach den PS-Plus-Essential Spielen für den Januar 2024 wurden nun auch die Neuzugänge für die Stufen Extra und Premium angekündigt.
Als Highlights stechen dabei zum Beispiel Titel wie Resident Evil 2 Remake, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands und Hardspace: Shipbreaker hervor.
Der Spielekatalog im Januar 2024
Die genannten Titel (und alle anderen Neuzugänge) sind ab dem 16. Januar 2024 für alle Abonnentinnen und Abonnenten von PlayStation Plus Extra beziehungsweise Premium (Classics) verfügbar.
Hier alle Neuzugänge:
PlayStation Plus Extra und Premium
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition - PS4, PS5
- Resident Evil 2 - PS4, PS5
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker - PS5
- Lego City Undercover - PS4
- Just Cause 3 - PS4
- Session Skate: Sim - PS4, PS5
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - PS4
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong - PS4, PS5
- Surviving the Aftermath - PS4
PlayStation Plus Premium (Classics)
- Rally Cross - PS4, PS5
- Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace - PS4, PS5
- Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection - PS4
- Legend of Mana - PS4
- Secret of Mana - PS4
Indes könnt ihr hier nachlesen, ob sich der Download der PS-Plus-Essential-Games im Januar lohnt.