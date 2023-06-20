Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Xbox Game Pass: Das sind die neuen Spiele bis Ende Juni

Need for Speed und mehr.

Benjamin Jakobs Avatar
News von Benjamin Jakobs Leitender Redakteur News
Microsoft hat heute die nächste Welle an neuen Spielen für den Xbox Game Pass bekannt gegeben.

Dadurch erfahrt ihr, welche neuen Games euch noch bis Ende Juni erwarten. Und zwei für Anfang Juli sind auch schon dabei.

Weitere Neuzugänge im Juni

Diese Spiele kommen demnächst neu in den Xbox Game Pass:

Datum Spiel Plattform
22. Juni 2023 Need for Speed Unbound Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X/S (EA Play)
22. Juni 2023 The Bookwalker Konsole und PC
27. Juni 2023 Bramble: The Mountain King Cloud, Konsole und PC
27. Juni 2023 F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X/S
29. Juni 2023 Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Konsole und PC
3. Juli 2023 Arcade Paradise Konsole und PC
5. Juli 2023 Sword and Fairy: Together Forever Konsole und PC

Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass

Die folgenden Titel könnt ihr wiederum nur noch bis zum 30. Juni 2023 im Xbox Game Pass spielen:

  • DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Empire of Sin (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Matchpoint – Tennis Championships (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Olija (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Omori (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Road 96 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Über den Autor
Benjamin Jakobs Avatar

Benjamin Jakobs

Leitender Redakteur News

Benjamin Jakobs ist Leitender Redakteur, seit 2006 bei Eurogamer.de und schreibt News, Reviews, Meinungen, Artikel und Tipps.

