Xbox Game Pass: Das sind die neuen Spiele bis Ende Juni
Need for Speed und mehr.
Microsoft hat heute die nächste Welle an neuen Spielen für den Xbox Game Pass bekannt gegeben.
Dadurch erfahrt ihr, welche neuen Games euch noch bis Ende Juni erwarten. Und zwei für Anfang Juli sind auch schon dabei.
Weitere Neuzugänge im Juni
Diese Spiele kommen demnächst neu in den Xbox Game Pass:
|Datum
|Spiel
|Plattform
|22. Juni 2023
|Need for Speed Unbound
|Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X/S (EA Play)
|22. Juni 2023
|The Bookwalker
|Konsole und PC
|27. Juni 2023
|Bramble: The Mountain King
|Cloud, Konsole und PC
|27. Juni 2023
|F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch
|Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X/S
|29. Juni 2023
|Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
|Konsole und PC
|3. Juli 2023
|Arcade Paradise
|Konsole und PC
|5. Juli 2023
|Sword and Fairy: Together Forever
|Konsole und PC
Diese Spiele verlassen den Game Pass
Die folgenden Titel könnt ihr wiederum nur noch bis zum 30. Juni 2023 im Xbox Game Pass spielen:
- DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Empire of Sin (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Olija (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Omori (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Road 96 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)