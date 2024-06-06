Xbox Game Pass mit Octopath Traveler und Callisto Protocol - Das sind die neuen Games im Juni
Einige Neuzugänge.
Microsoft hat am Nachmittag die ersten neuen Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass im Juni bekannt gegeben.
Mit dabei sind in diesem Monat unter anderem Octopath Traveler 2 und The Callisto Protocol.
Die neuen Xbox Game Pass Spiele im Juni
Ab heute verfügbar ist neben Square Enix' Octopath Traveler 2 auch der Vorgänger, der zuvor schon einmal in der Game-Pass-Bibliothek enthalten war.
Und so geht es in den kommenden Tagen weiter:
- Jetzt verfügbar: Octopath Traveler (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar: Octopath Traveler 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X/S und PC)
- 12. Juni 2024: Depersonalization (PC)
- 13. Juni 2024Isonzo (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 13. Juni 2024: The Callisto Protocol (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 18. Juni 2024: Still Wakes the Deep (Cloud, Xbox Series X/S und PC)
Am 15. Juni 2024 verlassen wiederum die folgenden Spiele den Xbox Game Pass:
- Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- High on Life (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Spacelines from the Far Out (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Bookwalker (Cloud, Konsole und PC)