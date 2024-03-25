Dragon's Dogma 2: Neues Spiel starten oder FPS auf 30 begrenzen? Das soll bald gehen
Die einfachsten Sachen ...
Capcom will einige neue Features zu Dragon's Dogma 2 "in naher Zukunft" bringen und bezieht die Wünsche der Fans mit ein. Die Features sollen direkt ins Spiel wandern, "sobald sie fertig sind".
Diese Updates plant Capcom für Dragon's Dogma 2
Zu den neuen Funktionen, die zum Start nicht im Titel vorhanden waren, gehört etwa die Option, ein neues Spiel zu starten, wenn bereits Speicherdaten existieren. Eine Selbstverständlichkeit, die von Capcom nachgereicht wird.
Außerdem will Capcom die Anzahl der "Art of Metamorphosis"-Gegenstände, die ihr in den Bauerngilden kaufen könnt, auf 99 erhöhen.
Für Spieler auf der PlayStation 5 und Xbox wird ein bestimmtes Feature interessant. Bald werden Konsolenspieler in Lage sein, Raytracing und Bewegungsunschärfe ein- oder auszuschalten. Auch eine Möglichkeit, die Bilder pro Sekunde auf 30 zu setzen, soll kommen.
Mehr zu Dragon's Dogma 2:
Mit Dragon's Dogma 2 bricht Capcom einen wichtigen Steam-Rekord
Dragon's Dogma 2: Capcom stellt sich den wütenden Fans mit diesem Statement
Kritik an Dragon's Dogma 2: Darum gehen die Mikrotransaktionen für Fans zu weit
PC-Spieler erhalten dafür mit einem zukünftigen Update mit DLSS eine verbesserte Grafik.
Die Updates werden sowohl für Konsole als auch für PC zur Verfügung stehen, sobald sie erscheinen.
Hier sind alle geplanten Updates:
Updates for All platforms
- Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists.
- Changing the number of "Art of Metamorphosis" items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99.
- Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.
- Miscellaneous text display fixes.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes.
Updates for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S
- Adding the option* to switch Motion Blur on/off in Options.
- Adding the option* to switch Ray Tracing on/off in Options.
- Adding the option to set Frame Rate to either Variable or Max 30fps in Options.
- *These options will not affect the frame rate significantly. Frame rate improvements are planned for future updates.
Updates for Steam Steam
- Improving quality when DLSS Super Resolution is enabled.
- Fixing an issue where models appeared low-quality under some specific settings.
- Capcom has said these updates and fixes will be available "in the near future", with the developer stating it will "release them as soon as they are ready for distribution on each platform".