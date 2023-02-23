Kampfansage an Diablo und Co.: Ori-Entwickler wollen Action-RPGs revolutionieren
Ein großes Risiko.
Beim nächsten Spiel der Macher von Ori and the Blind Forest und Ori and the Will of the Wisps geht es um alles oder nichts.
Das sagt zumindest Thomas Mahler, CEO von Entwickler Moon Studios, auf Twitter. Man habe große Ambitionen für das neue Projekt des Studios.
Revolution für Action-RPGs
"Unser nächstes Projekt wird ein entscheidender Moment für Moon sein", schreibt Mahler.
"Entweder wir schaffen es, das ARPG-Genre zu revolutionieren, oder wir werden langsam verschwinden. Das sollte zwar beängstigend sein, aber ich LIEBE die Herausforderung! Diablo, PoE, etc.: Wir nehmen es mit euch auf, möge der Beste gewinnen!"
Gleichzeitig bestätigte er, dass das neue Projekt der Moon Studios aus der Top-Down-Perspektive gespielt wird.
Auf die Unterstützung durch Private Division angesprochen, die einen Misserfolg vermeintlich abfedern sollte, antwortete er: "So funktioniert die Spieleindustrie nicht wirklich. Es ist ein Hit-gesteuertes Geschäft."
"Wenn wir ein großartiges Produkt herstellen, kaufen die Leute es und wir können mehr davon herstellen. Wenn unser Produkt nicht erfolgreich ist, werden wir wahrscheinlich keine weitere Chance bekommen. Man kann also entweder auf Nummer sicher gehen oder sich ins Zeug legen!"
