Planet der Rabatte im PlayStation Store: Mehr als 450 neue Angebote für PS5 und PS4

Planet der Rabatte im PlayStation Store: Mehr als 450 neue Angebote für PS5 und PS4Spart bis zu 44 Prozent.
Unter dem Namen "Planet der Rabatte" hat eine neue Angebotsaktion im PlayStation Store mit mehr als 450 neuen Angeboten für PlayStation 5 und PlayStation 4 begonnen.
Abhängig vom Produkt könnt ihr dabei bis zu 44 Prozent sparen, der Sale läuft bis zum 13. Oktober 2022 um 0:59 Uhr.
Alle Angebote könnt ihr euch direkt hier auf der Übersichtsseite anschauen.
Günstiger erhältlich sind unter anderem Demon's Souls Remake für 44,79 Euro statt 79,99 Euro, Rollerdrome für 19,79 Euro statt 29,99 Euro, der Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22 für 39,99 Euro statt 49,99 Euro sowie It Takes Two für 19,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro.
Außerdem bekommt ihr etwa Cuphead für 13,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro, Sonic Origins für 29,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro, Little Nightmares 2 für 11,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro, Returnal für 54,39 Euro statt 79,99 Euro, Untitled Goose Game für 9,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro sowie Broforce für 2,99 Euro statt 14,99 Euro.