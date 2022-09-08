Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

PlayStation Indies im Angebot: Mehr als 1.000 Spiele für PS5 und PS4 im Preis reduziert

Große Auswahl.
Benjamin Jakobs Avatar
News von Benjamin Jakobs Leitender Redakteur News
Veröffentlicht am

Im PlayStation Store sind wieder eine ganze Menge Indie-Spiele für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 5 im Angebot.

Mehr als 1.000 Produkte umfasst der neue PlayStation-Indies-Sale, ihr habt also die Qual der Wahl.

PlayStation Indies: Ausgewählte Angebote

Was ist also im Angebot? Unter anderem bekommt ihr Kena: Bridge of Spirits (23,99 Euro), Among Us (2,99 Euro), Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (19,99 Euro), The Ascent (17,99 Euro) und Hades (16,74 Euro) günstiger.

Das Rollenspiel Elex 2 (38,99 Euro) ist ebenso im Preis reduziert wie Trek to Yomi (13,99 Euro), Unpacking (15,99 Euro), Deep Rock Galactic (14,99 Euro), Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition (13,49 Euro) und Lego Builder's Journey (12,99 Euro).

Alle der über 1.000 Angebote könnt ihr auf der Übersichtsseite finden. Der Sale läuft bis zum 22. September 2022 um 0:59 Uhr.

Tags:

Über den Autor

Benjamin Jakobs Avatar

Benjamin Jakobs

Leitender Redakteur News

Benjamin Jakobs ist Leitender Redakteur und seit 2006 bei Eurogamer.de. Er schreibt News, Reviews, Meinungen, Artikel und Tipps. Benjamin spielt Videospiele hauptsächlich auf Konsolen. Seine Expertengebiete sind breit gefächert, von Shootern und Action-Adventures über RPGs bis hin zu Sportspielen und Rennspielen. Zu seinen Hobbys gehören Lego, Science Fiction, Bücher, Filme und Serien sowie Star Wars und Star Trek.

Kommentare

More News

Neueste Artikel