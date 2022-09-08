PlayStation Indies im Angebot: Mehr als 1.000 Spiele für PS5 und PS4 im Preis reduziert

PlayStation Indies im Angebot: Mehr als 1.000 Spiele für PS5 und PS4 im Preis reduziertGroße Auswahl.
Im PlayStation Store sind wieder eine ganze Menge Indie-Spiele für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 5 im Angebot.
Mehr als 1.000 Produkte umfasst der neue PlayStation-Indies-Sale, ihr habt also die Qual der Wahl.
PlayStation Indies: Ausgewählte Angebote
Was ist also im Angebot? Unter anderem bekommt ihr Kena: Bridge of Spirits (23,99 Euro), Among Us (2,99 Euro), Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (19,99 Euro), The Ascent (17,99 Euro) und Hades (16,74 Euro) günstiger.
Das Rollenspiel Elex 2 (38,99 Euro) ist ebenso im Preis reduziert wie Trek to Yomi (13,99 Euro), Unpacking (15,99 Euro), Deep Rock Galactic (14,99 Euro), Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition (13,49 Euro) und Lego Builder's Journey (12,99 Euro).
Alle der über 1.000 Angebote könnt ihr auf der Übersichtsseite finden. Der Sale läuft bis zum 22. September 2022 um 0:59 Uhr.