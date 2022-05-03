Xbox Game Pass im Mai: Erste Spiele für den Monat bestätigt

Xbox Game Pass im Mai: Erste Spiele für den Monat bestätigtDamit geht’s los.
Xbox hat heute die ersten neuen Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass im Monat Mai bestätigt.
Nachfolgend lest ihr, welche Spiele bis zur Monatsmitte hinzukommen und welche bald aus dem Angebot verschwinden.
Xbox-Game-Pass-Spiele im Mai 2022
Bereits erhältlich ist 2Ks NBA 2K22 (Cloud und Konsole), am heutigen 3. Mai 2022 kommt Loot River (Cloud, Konsole und PC) hinzu.
Am 5. Mai 2020 folgen die beiden Titel Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Konsole und PC) sowie Citizen Sleeper (Cloud, Konsole und PC).
Weiter geht es am 10. Mai 2022 mit Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC), Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Cloud, Konsole und PC) und This War of Mine: Final Cut (Cloud, Konsole und PC), bevor am 12. Mai 2022 noch NHL 22 (Konsole, EA Play) hinzugefügt wird.
Folgende Spiele fallen weg
In Kürze müsst ihr euch von folgenden Spielen im Xbox Game Pass verabschieden:
10. Mai 2022
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Cloud und Console)
15. Mai 2022
- Enter The Gungeon (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Konsole und PC)
- Remnant: From the Ashes (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Steep (Cloud und Konsole)
- The Catch: Carp and Coarse (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Wild at Heart (Cloud, Konsole und PC)