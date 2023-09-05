Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Xbox Game Pass im September mit Starfield und Lies of P

Und was es sonst noch gibt.

Benjamin Jakobs Avatar
News von Benjamin Jakobs Leitender Redakteur News
Der September ist da und bringt neue Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass mit sich.

Zu diesen zählt natürlich auch Bethesdas Starfield, aber auch andere interessante Titel sind hinzugekommen.

Die neuen Game-Pass-Spiele im September

Hier seht ihr die Liste der Titel, die jetzt und in Kürze neu hinzukommen:

Datum Spiel Plattform
Jetzt verfügbar Gris Cloud, Konsole, PC
Jetzt verfügbar Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition Cloud, Konsole
Jetzt verfügbar Call of the Wild: The Angler Konsole
Jetzt verfügbar Humankind Cloud, Konsole
6. September Starfield Cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC
14. September Solar Ash Cloud, Konsole, PC
19. September Lies of P Cloud, Konsole, PC

Und diese Games verlassen am 15. September 2023 den Game Pass:

  • Amazing Cultivation Simulator (PC)
  • Aragami 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • DC League of Super-Pets: Die Abenteuer von Krypto und Ace (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Fuga: Melodies of Steel (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Metal Hellsinger (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Tainted Grail: Conquest (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • Train Sim World 3 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)