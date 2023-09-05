Xbox Game Pass im September mit Starfield und Lies of P
Und was es sonst noch gibt.
Der September ist da und bringt neue Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass mit sich.
Zu diesen zählt natürlich auch Bethesdas Starfield, aber auch andere interessante Titel sind hinzugekommen.
Die neuen Game-Pass-Spiele im September
Hier seht ihr die Liste der Titel, die jetzt und in Kürze neu hinzukommen:
|Datum
|Spiel
|Plattform
|Jetzt verfügbar
|Gris
|Cloud, Konsole, PC
|Jetzt verfügbar
|Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition
|Cloud, Konsole
|Jetzt verfügbar
|Call of the Wild: The Angler
|Konsole
|Jetzt verfügbar
|Humankind
|Cloud, Konsole
|6. September
|Starfield
|Cloud, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|14. September
|Solar Ash
|Cloud, Konsole, PC
|19. September
|Lies of P
|Cloud, Konsole, PC
Und diese Games verlassen am 15. September 2023 den Game Pass:
- Amazing Cultivation Simulator (PC)
- Aragami 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- DC League of Super-Pets: Die Abenteuer von Krypto und Ace (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Metal Hellsinger (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Tainted Grail: Conquest (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Train Sim World 3 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)