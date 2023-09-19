Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Xbox Game Pass: Payday 3 und Gotham Knights sind bald verfügbar - Das sind die nächsten Spiele

Was kommt demnächst?

Benjamin Jakobs
News von Benjamin Jakobs Leitender Redakteur News
Veröffentlicht am

Die nächste Welle an Spielen für den Xbox Game Pass wurde am Nachmittag von Microsoft angekündigt.

Ein Titel ist ab sofort verfügbar, die restlichen folgen bis Ende September sowie Anfang Oktober.

Neuzugänge und Abgänge im Xbox Game Pass

Hier sind erst einmal die aktuellen Neuzugänge im Xbox Game Pass:

Datum Spiel Plattformen
19. September Lies of P Cloud, Konsole, PC
20. September Party Animals Cloud, Konsole
21. September Payday 3 Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S
29. September Cocoon Konsole, PC
3. Oktober Gotham Knights Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S
3. Oktober The Lamplighter’s League Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S

Und am 30. September 2023 verlassen wiederum diese Titel die Bibliothek des Xbox Game Pass:

  • Beacon Pines (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Despot’s Game (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Last Call BBS (PC)
  • Moonscars (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Outriders (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Prodeus (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
  • Weird West (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
Über den Autor
Benjamin Jakobs Avatar

Benjamin Jakobs

Leitender Redakteur News

Benjamin Jakobs ist Leitender Redakteur, seit 2006 bei Eurogamer.de und schreibt News, Reviews, Meinungen, Artikel und Tipps.

