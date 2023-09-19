Xbox Game Pass: Payday 3 und Gotham Knights sind bald verfügbar - Das sind die nächsten Spiele
Was kommt demnächst?
Die nächste Welle an Spielen für den Xbox Game Pass wurde am Nachmittag von Microsoft angekündigt.
Ein Titel ist ab sofort verfügbar, die restlichen folgen bis Ende September sowie Anfang Oktober.
Neuzugänge und Abgänge im Xbox Game Pass
Hier sind erst einmal die aktuellen Neuzugänge im Xbox Game Pass:
|Datum
|Spiel
|Plattformen
|19. September
|Lies of P
|Cloud, Konsole, PC
|20. September
|Party Animals
|Cloud, Konsole
|21. September
|Payday 3
|Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S
|29. September
|Cocoon
|Konsole, PC
|3. Oktober
|Gotham Knights
|Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S
|3. Oktober
|The Lamplighter’s League
|Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S
Und am 30. September 2023 verlassen wiederum diese Titel die Bibliothek des Xbox Game Pass:
- Beacon Pines (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Despot’s Game (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Last Call BBS (PC)
- Moonscars (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Outriders (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Prodeus (Cloud, Konsole, PC)
- Weird West (Cloud, Konsole, PC)