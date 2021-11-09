Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Was euch Update 1.4.0 heute bringt
Update 1.4.0 für Assassin's Creed Valhalla geht heute an den Start und bringt unter anderem neue Aktivitäten mit sich.
Ubisoft veröffentlicht heute das neue Update 1.4.0 für Assassin's Creed Valhalla, das neben Problemlösungen auch neue Aktivitäten mit sich bringt.
Gegen 13 Uhr deutscher Zeit sollte das Update verfügbar sein, am größten ist es auf Xbox Series X/S mit 25 GB. Auf Xbox One müsst ihr zirka 20 GB herunterladen, auf dem PC 20,31 GB. Auf PS5 (6,75 GB) und PS4 (4,55 GB) fällt der Download deutlich kleiner aus.
Was ist neu in Update 1.4.0 für Assassin's Creed Valhalla?
Zum einen erhaltet ihr mit dem neuen Update Zugriff auf die Tombs of the Fallen. Dabei handelt es sich um vier Rätsel-fokussierte Gräber, die in ganz England verteilt sind.
Es gibt auch zwei neue Trophäen und Erfolge, wenn ihr eines beziehungsweise drei dieser Gräber löst. Verfügbar sind diese Gräber, nachdem ihr die Siedlung in der Hauptstory freigeschaltet habt.
Zugleich läuft vom 11. November bis 2. Dezember 2021 das neue Oskoreia Festival. Hier erwarten euch neue Quests und Aktivitäten, neue Belohnungen und mehr. Um darauf zugreifen zu können, müsst ihr England erreicht, die ersten zwei Story-Kapitel abgeschlossen und eure Siedlung auf Level 2 gebracht haben.
Was ist sonst noch neu?
Anbei die restlichen Patch Notes für Update 1.4.0:
- New Skills
- Perfect Parry: Parry LB / L1 / Q in the nick of time to deal additional damage to the attacker.
- Master Counter Roll: Adds a Hidden Blade strike while executing a Counter Roll.
- Improved Bow Stun Finisher: Initiating the Bow Stun Finisher will now shoot arrows at all stunned enemies in view.
- Main Quests, World Events and Side Activities
- Unable to interact with AxeHead.
- Unable to escort convey in quest "Old Friends," marker did not move.
- Cavalier/Heavy Cavalry stopped fighting when the player was mounted on a Horse and was further away.
- Basim and Sigurd didn't follow the player in Brewing Rebellion.
- Quest NPC could be beneath the world in The Thegn of Lincoln.
- Cordial Invitation couldn't be started due to a dead NPC.
- Orwig Neverdeath didn't spawn in Hordafylke.
- Couldn't interact with NPC during Edmund's Arrow world event.
- Couldn't defeat boss in Binding Fate due to them spawning underground.
- "New Avenge Quest" celebration repeatedly appeared on the screen when looting or interacting with objects near the avenge corpse without picking up the quest.
- Unable to pick up Arc of Elan in the longhouse.
- "Exploration Area" did not disappear when tracking another quest.
- Discovery Tour: Viking Age - Quest objective didn't update in A Barter for Peace.
- River Raids - Removed fish to balance ration availability.
- Wrath of the Druids - Unable to interact with letter in Flann Sinna's tent during Courting the Kings quest.
- Gameplay
- BattleCry didn't affect alpha animals during fights.
- Missing vibration or haptic feedback on PS5 after version 1.3.2.
- Level 2 Axe Fury did not receive intended ability modifiers.
- Numerous NPC behavior issues.
- Weapon perks not activating correctly or activating outside of their intended conditions.
- Numerous clipping issues.
- Some 1H swords could cost more to upgrade than others.
- Animals didn't go into the stunned stance emptying their defence bar with melee attacks.
- Fish could be seen teleporting when fishing under certain conditions.
- Helmets could still be displayed during some cutscenes, even when not intended.
- Eivor was unable to perform a forward roll when jumping from a height using M&K.
- Players can now toggle walk/run state during auto movement.
- UI/HUD
- Numerous Menu Narration issues.
- Numerous UI/HUD issues.
- Constant New Quest alert since Title Update 1.3.1.
- Discovery Tour: Viking Age - The Playtime in Discovery Tour is displayed as 0hrs in game menu.
- Discovery Tour: Viking Age - Discovery Sites and Behind the Scenes pop-up is present during the intro cinematic in Seaworthy.
- Level scaling options did not show the correct values for the River Raid section in the quest log.
- Graphics, Animation and Audio
- Numerous graphics, texture, animation, or lighting issues.
- Numerous Colorblind mode issues.
- Improvements to some raven textures.
- World
- Instances of misplaced or floating objects or textures.
- Instances where Eivor, NPCs, or the longship would get stuck.
- Performance and Stability
- Improved performance and stability.
