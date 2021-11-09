Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Was euch Update 1.4.0 heute bringt

Ubisoft veröffentlicht heute das neue Update 1.4.0 für Assassin's Creed Valhalla, das neben Problemlösungen auch neue Aktivitäten mit sich bringt.

Gegen 13 Uhr deutscher Zeit sollte das Update verfügbar sein, am größten ist es auf Xbox Series X/S mit 25 GB. Auf Xbox One müsst ihr zirka 20 GB herunterladen, auf dem PC 20,31 GB. Auf PS5 (6,75 GB) und PS4 (4,55 GB) fällt der Download deutlich kleiner aus.

Was ist neu in Update 1.4.0 für Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

Zum einen erhaltet ihr mit dem neuen Update Zugriff auf die Tombs of the Fallen. Dabei handelt es sich um vier Rätsel-fokussierte Gräber, die in ganz England verteilt sind.

Es gibt auch zwei neue Trophäen und Erfolge, wenn ihr eines beziehungsweise drei dieser Gräber löst. Verfügbar sind diese Gräber, nachdem ihr die Siedlung in der Hauptstory freigeschaltet habt.

Zugleich läuft vom 11. November bis 2. Dezember 2021 das neue Oskoreia Festival. Hier erwarten euch neue Quests und Aktivitäten, neue Belohnungen und mehr. Um darauf zugreifen zu können, müsst ihr England erreicht, die ersten zwei Story-Kapitel abgeschlossen und eure Siedlung auf Level 2 gebracht haben.

Was ist sonst noch neu?

Anbei die restlichen Patch Notes für Update 1.4.0: