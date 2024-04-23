Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora jetzt mit 40-fps-Modus auf PS5 und Xbox Series X/S!
FSR3 kehrt zu früherer Version zurück.
Für Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gibt es ein neues Update auf Version 3.2, das dem Spiel einen 40-fps-Modus hinzufügt.
Davon sollen besonders diejenigen auf PlayStation 5 und Xbox Series X/S profitieren, die über einen 120-Hz-Fernseher verfügen.
Was tut sich noch?
Des Weiteren wurde auf dem PC Ingtel XeSS Super Sampling hinzugefügt, während man bei AMD FSR3 vorübergehend zu einer früheren Version zurückkehrt.
Grund dafür seien visuelle Artefakte, die den Interpolation-Output von FSR3 Frame Generation stören.
Das Update ist auf der PS5 2,4 GB groß, auf dem PC sind es 3 GB und auf Xbox Series X/S müsst ihr 3,1 GB herunterladen.
Hier alle Patch Notes in der Übersicht:
Notable Improvements:
- [Xbox Series X/S, PS5] Added a 40 FPS mode.
- [PC] Enabled Intel XeSS Super Sampling.
Global:
- Added Fast Travel option to Research Station Alpha.
- Controller re-mapping no longer resets on game restart.
- Fixed various crashes.
- Fixed a few misspellings.
- Fixed some voice lines overlapping during dialogue.
Technical:
- [PC] AMD FSR3 has been temporarily rolled back.
- Dev Note: To prevent visual artifacts impacting the interpolation output of FSR3 Frame Generation we've decided to roll back to the previously used version of FSR3. Despite this rollback, we've decided to keep certain improvements that we introduced with the upgraded version, such as improvements to UI composition when using Frame Generation.
Main Quests and Side-Quests:
- [Main Quest - Shadows of the Past] Fixed an issue that would prevent the quest from updating when done in co-op.
Additional Bug Fixes:
- [All Platforms] Rescued Resistance human characters no longer appear back in the Resistance HQ with a mask on.
- [All Platforms] Some NPCs no longer become invisible when at the edge of the Player's vision.