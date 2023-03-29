PS Plus Spiele für April bestätigt
Was gibt’s im neuen Monat?
Sony hat am frühen Abend die neuen Spiele für PlayStation Plus bestätigt.
Dabei geht es um die Spiele, die ihr zu Beginn des Monats mit PlayStation Plus Essential eurer Bibliothek hinzufügen könnt.
Die PS-Plus-Spiele im April 2023
Einerseits bekommt ihr Sony zufolge Sackboy: A Big Adventure für die PlayStation 5 und die PlayStation 4.
Darüber hinaus erhaltet ihr die beiden Spiele Meet Your Maker und Tails of Iron, sie sind ebenfalls für die PlayStation 5 und PlayStation 4 verfügbar.
Die neuen Spiele sind vom 4. April bis zum 1. Mai 2023 verfügbar.
Bis zum 3. April 2023 könnt ihr euch noch Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons and Code Vein herunterladen.