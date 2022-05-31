Xbox Game Pass: Erste Juni-Spiele bestätigt

Auch im Juni 2022 beschert euch der Xbox Game Pass wieder jede Menge Spiele, die ersten der neuen Titel hat Microsoft jetzt bestätigt.

Los geht es am 1. Juni 2022 mit Ubisofts For Honor in der Marching Fire Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC), gefolgt von der Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection (Konsole und PC) am 2. Juni 2022.

Der restliche Schwung in der ersten Monatshälfte kommt am 7. Juni 2022. Ab diesem Tag könnt ihr Assassin's Creed Origins (Cloud, Konsole und PC), Chorus (Cloud, Konsole und PC), Disc Room (Cloud, Konsole und PC) und Spacelines from the Far Out (Konsole und PC spielen).

Am 15. Juni 2022 verlassen wiederum folgende Spiele den Xbox Game Pass: