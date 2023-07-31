gamescom 2023: Alle Spiele - Welche Games sind spielbar und wo findet ihr sie?
Es gibt viel zu sehen.
Wer Spiele sehen möchte, ist auf der gamescom 2023 genau richtig. Viele Aussteller sind vor Ort und präsentieren sowohl kommende neue Spiele, Erweiterungen und hier und da auch mal ein schön veröffentlichtes Game. Auf jeden Fall könnt ihr viele Titel direkt vor Ort anspielen.
Und da ist so ziemlich für jeden etwas dabei, von Simulation über Action bis hin zu Strategie. Und vielleicht habt ihr ja ein ganz besonderes Spiel im Blick, von dem ihr hofft, es hier zu sehen. Welche Spiele auf der gamescom 2023 gezeigt werden, seht ihr nachfolgend.
Welche Spiele gibt es auf der gamescom 2023 zu sehen?
|Aussteller
|Spiele
|Aerosoft (Halle 8)
|Noch nicht bekannt
|Assemble Entertainment (10.2)
|Noch nicht bekannt
|Astragon Entertainment/Team17 (6)
|Bau-Simulator
Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop
Firefighting Simulator – The Squad
Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
Railroads Online
ABRISS - build to destroy
Asterix & Obelix - Slap Them All! 2
Die Schlümpfe 2: Der Gefangene des grünen Steins
Tintin Reporter - Die Zigarren des Pharaos
Agatha Christie - Mord im Orient Express
|Bandai Namco Entertainment (6)
|Armored Core 6
Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections
Park Beyond
Sand Land
Tekken 8
|CI Games (9)
|Noch nicht bekannt
|Devolver Digital (10.1)
|Noch nicht bekannt
|Focus Entertainment (10.1)
|Noch nicht bekannt
|Frontier Developments (6)
|Noch nicht bekannt
|Giants Software (6)
|Noch nicht bekannt
|HoYoverse (6)
|Genshin Impact
Honkai: Star Rail
Zenless Zone Zero
Honkai Impact 3rd
|Level Infinite (6)
|Arena Breakout
Assassin's Creed: Codename Jade
GTFO
Stampede: Racing Royale
Synced
Wayfinder
|Microsoft (Bethesda, Xbox) (8)
|Noch nicht bekannt
|NetEase Games (6)
|Noch nicht bekannt
|Nintendo (9)
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Pikmin 4
Everybody 1-2-Switch!
Fae Farm
Fashion Dreamer
Sonic Superstars
Just Dance 2024
Star Ocean: The Second Story R
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Splatoon 3
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Super Mario Odyssey
New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
Super Mario Maker 2
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Retro-Games (Switch Online)
|Plaion (9)
|Noch nicht bekannt
|Raw Fury (10.1/10.2)
|Noch nicht bekannt
|Sega (8)
|Sonic Superstars
Hyenas
Lika a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
Persona 5 Tactica
Persona 3 Reload
Total War: Warhammer 3 (DLC)
Total War: Pharaoh
Samba de Amigo: Party Central
Endless Dungeon
Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection
|Soedesco (10.1)
|Truck Driver: The American Dream
Orange Season
Garden Witch Life
Albatroz
Perennial Order
|Ubisoft (6)
|Noch nicht bekannt
|Wargaming Europe (8/10.1)
|World of Tanks Blitz
|Warner Bros Games
|Halle 9
