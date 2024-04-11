Dieses spannende neue Feature gibt es jetzt in Pioneers of Pagonia - Und eine neue Roadmap!
Zu viert wuseln.
Ab sofort ist der Shared-Koop-Modus für Pioneers of Pagonia verfügbar.
Er wurde als Teil eines neuen Updates für das Early-Access-Spiel veröffentlicht und ermöglicht es euch, mit bis zu vier Spielerinnen und Spielern zu wuseln.
Neue Roadmap zeigt die Zukunft
Im Koop-Modus erkundet ihr gemeinsam die Insel und kümmert euch um den Aufbau und die Entwicklung eurer Siedlung.
Dabei kann auch schon einer länger andauernden Session beitreten. Und: "Wer eine Session vorzeitig verlassen muss, erhält automatisch einen Speicherstand, um das Spiel an dieser Stelle mit denselben oder auch anderen Pionieren fortzuführen."
Weitere Meldungen zu Pioneers of Pagonia:
Die neue Roadmap seht ihr nachfolgend:
Im Juni kommt demnach das Bergbau-Update, das unter anderem Untertagebau umfasst. Für das dritte Quartal ist das Magie-Update geplant, das etwa die Arkane Akademie einführt. Und auch im vierten Quartal wird es ein Update geben, zu dem allerdings noch keine Details vorliegen.
Hier alle Patch Notes des heutigen Updates im Detail:
- Neues Feature: Koop-Modus
Verbesserungen
- Audio-Mixing
- Bessere Protokollierung bestimmter Fehlerklassen
- Verbesserte Diagnostik mancher Abstürze
Fixes
- Fixed: When cycling through buildings with the TAB key, it no longer jumps to invalid positions
- Fixed: Sometimes an error message was shown that a guildhall was missing even if there was one
- Fixed: Some buildings were showing smoke during construction preview
- Fixed: The enable guidance checkbox in the start new game flow was sometimes missing
- Fixed: Fixed issues where POIs could not be reached with roads
- Fixed: Fixed several crashes during map generation
- Fixed: Fixed several minor issues to improve map generation
- Fixed: Tavern tables no longer count as building for the Build Buildings objective
- Fixed: Builders and diggers will now finish their current work step when the building is paused during construction before leaving the building
- Fixed: Upon changing the language not all texts were updated to the new language until the game was restarted
- Fixed: Changed display of meal quality statistics to better reflect actual data
- Fixed: Boars' selection window now explains that they scare civilians
- Fixed: Non-fighting units do no longer display their combat strength