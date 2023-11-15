The Game Awards 2023: Alle Nominierungen - und nein, nicht alle sind offensichtlich

Die Nominierungen für die Game Awards 2023 wurden bekanntgegeben und ihr könnt ab sofort abstimmen. Wie erwartet findet ihr Alan Wake 2 und Baldur's Gate 3 in jeweils acht Kategorien wieder.

Aber auch Hi-Fi Rush, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sowie Super Mario Bros. Wonder sind häufig vertreten. Für mich ist die größte Überraschung, dass Destiny 2 als Kandidat für den besten Community-Support antritt. Das habe ich nach allem, was in diesem Jahr vorgefallen ist, nun wirklich nicht erwartet.

Am Donnerstag, dem 7. Dezember, könnt ihr live zu den Game Awards einschalten und sehen, wer sich den geflügelten Pokal schnappt und wer leer ausgeht. Auf Twitch und YouTube startet das Event um 1:30 Uhr nachts.

Alle Nominierten der Game Awards 2023:

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko

Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov

Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken

Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo Sound Team

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Best Performance

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy 16

Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo 4

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis

Honkai: Star Rail

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best VR/AR Game

Gran Turismo 7

Humanity

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

Best Action Game

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 16

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best Fighting Game

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Best Family Game

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best Multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo 4

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Hades 2

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Best eSports Game