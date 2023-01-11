Bayonetta 3: Update 1.2.0 nimmt Änderungen am Kampf vor - Alle Details.

PlatinumGames hat das zweite große Update für Bayonetta 3 veröffentlicht.

Die neue Version 1.2.0 bringt Anpassungen am Kampf und an verschiedenen Stages mit sich.

Darüber hinaus nimmt Update 1.2.0 Änderungen an Spielmodi und anderen Aspekten vor, auch einige Bugfixes sind mit dabei.

Hier sind die kompletten Patch Notes:

Combat Adjustments

Niflheim

The following Niflheim stage conditions were changed to lower the difficulty:

Stage Anpassung

Chapter 2 Verse 5（Casual to Expert） 120 second time limit changed to 150 second time limit

Chapter 3 Verse 4（Casual to Expert） Two lives increased to three lives

Chapter 5 Verse 2 (Casual to Expert） 150 second time limit changed to 180 second time limit

Chapter 6 Verse 8 (Casual to Expert） Two lives increased to three lives

Chapter 9 Verse 8 (Casual to Expert) 60 second time limit changed to 80 second time limit

Chapter 10 Verse 1 (Casual to Expert) 140 second time limit changed to 160 second time limit