Cities Skylines 2: Der neueste Patch packt zwei wichtige Probleme an
Ein Stückchen besser.
Einige Müll- und Verkehrsprobleme in Cities Skylines 2 gehören der Vergangenheit an.
Colossal Order hat einen weiteren neuen Patch veröffentlicht, der einige Probleme im City Builder anpackt.
Was bringt Patch 1.0.13?
Ein Problem, das mit dem neuen Patch behoben wurde, ist das Verhalten von Autos, die unnötigerweise die Spur wechseln, wenn mehrere vorhanden sind.
Dadurch sollte es in der Folge zu weniger Verzögerungen und Staus kommen. Auch Richtungswechsel auf Autobahnen sind nicht mehr möglich.
Was den Abfall anbelangt, sollten neue Anlagen nicht mehr sofort mit Müll gefüllt sein. Auch dass Müllwagen zwischen zwei Sammelstellen plötzlich voll werden, sollte nicht mehr passen.
Und bei den Müllverbrennungsanlagen gibt es wiederum eine verbesserte Stromerzeugung.
Hier die gesamten Patch Notes von Version 1.0.13:
- Balanced garbage production and accumulation calculations
- Fixed garbage truck accidentally adding garbage load when calculating garbage amount estimate for the path
- Fixed garbage resource “Trade value” showing negative value in statistics
- Balanced Incinerator Plant electricity output
- Fixed various character clothing issues
- Balanced stray pets in the city
- Increased pathfind penalty for unsafe u-turns on highway
- Fixed incorrect traffic lane-changing behavior when one or more lanes are merged to one from the left side
- Balanced Water Consumption of multiple City Service buildings
- Fixed wrong zoning grid offset when opposite side of pedestrian street, alley or gravel road has retaining wall. (This can cause some zoning issues that cannot be automatically fixed if this type of location is already zoned in a save)
- Fixed cars signaling wrong side when leaving roundabout with left-hand traffic (Takes effect on existing saves only after touching roads near the roundabout with road tool)
- Fixed parking fee policy available for subway stations even though they don’t have parking spaces
- Fixed an issue with randomization of radio ads per brand influence in a city
- Fixed faulty unicode and non-alphanumerical characters support to Microsoft cloud saves
- Fixes various occurrences of randomly bright windows on vehicles
- Matched Transportation infoview stop legend colors to stop icon colors
- Performance optimization to polygon area triangulation and validation
- Fix for potential error: Inspector failed to parse HTTP data on connection