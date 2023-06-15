PlayStation Plus: Diese 28 Spiele sind bald mit Extra und Premium verfügbar
Würmer, Schildkröten... ganz schön tierisch!
Nach den PS-Plus-Essential-Games zum Monatsanfang bekommt ihr mit den teureren PS-Plus-Abos bald weiteren Nachschub.
Sony hat nun die Spiele bestätigt, die euch bei PlayStation Plus Extra und Premium ab dem 20. Juni 2023 auf PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 5 erwarten.
Die Neuzugänge im Juni
Mit PS Plus Extra und Premium erhaltet ihr ab dem 20. Juni 2023 Zugriff auf diese Spiele:
- Inscryption
- Far Cry 6
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Soulstice
- Tacoma
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Killing Floor 2
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
- Hundred Days: Winemaking Simulator
- A Hat in Time
- Carto
- Forager
- Dodgeball Academia
- The Wild at Heart
- Redout 2
- Thief
- MX vs ATV Legends
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay!
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
- Elex 2
Und diese klassischen Titel sind wiederum PlayStation Plus Premium vorbehalten:
- Killzone: Liberation (PSP)
- Worms (PS1)
- Herc’s Adventures (PS1)
- Coded Soul (PSP)