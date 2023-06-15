Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

PlayStation Plus: Diese 28 Spiele sind bald mit Extra und Premium verfügbar

Würmer, Schildkröten... ganz schön tierisch!

Benjamin Jakobs Avatar
News von Benjamin Jakobs Leitender Redakteur News
Veröffentlicht am

Nach den PS-Plus-Essential-Games zum Monatsanfang bekommt ihr mit den teureren PS-Plus-Abos bald weiteren Nachschub.

Sony hat nun die Spiele bestätigt, die euch bei PlayStation Plus Extra und Premium ab dem 20. Juni 2023 auf PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 5 erwarten.

Die Neuzugänge im Juni

Mit PS Plus Extra und Premium erhaltet ihr ab dem 20. Juni 2023 Zugriff auf diese Spiele:

  • Inscryption
  • Far Cry 6
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Rogue Legacy 2
  • Soulstice
  • Tacoma
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  • Killing Floor 2
  • Lonely Mountains: Downhill
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
  • Hundred Days: Winemaking Simulator
  • A Hat in Time
  • Carto
  • Forager
  • Dodgeball Academia
  • The Wild at Heart
  • Redout 2
  • Thief
  • MX vs ATV Legends
  • PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay!
  • My Friend Peppa Pig
  • DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
  • The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
  • Elex 2

Und diese klassischen Titel sind wiederum PlayStation Plus Premium vorbehalten:

  • Killzone: Liberation (PSP)
  • Worms (PS1)
  • Herc’s Adventures (PS1)
  • Coded Soul (PSP)
