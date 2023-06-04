Diablo 4: Patch 1.0.2d ist da, bringt Buffs, Nerfs und zahlreiche Änderungen an den Klassen
Was hat sich getan?
Blizzard hat den neuen Patch auf Version 1.0.2d für Diablo 4 freigegeben.
Er ist auf allen Plattformen zum Download verfügbar und bringt zahlreiche Änderungen am Balancing mit sich.
Was tut sich?
Das Ziel dahinter ist natürlich, "ein besser ausbalanciertes und unterhaltsames Erlebnis" zu schaffen, sagt Blizzard.
Bei manchen Klassen-Builds war man etwa der Meinung, dass sie zu stark, andere Skills und Builds sind wiederum nicht so effektiv, wie man das gerne hätte.
Nachfolgend lest ihr die kompletten Patch Notes von Patch 1.0.2d für Diablo 4:
Barbarian
- Skill Changes
- Challenging Shout: Damage Reduction gained from Skill Ranks reduced from 4% to 2%
- Legendary Aspect Changes
- Bold Chieftain's Aspect: Cooldown reduction per Nearby enemy reduced from 2.7-5.4 seconds to 1.0-1.9 seconds. Maximum Cooldown reduction from 12 to 6 seconds.
- Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind: Increased Critical Strike Chance per second reduced from 5-10% to 3-8%. Maximum Critical Strike Chance bonus reduced from 20-40% to 9-24%.
Druid
- Skill Changes
- Pulverize: Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 33% to 25%.
- Lightning Storm: Damage increased from 32% to 40%.
- Grizzly Rage: Damage bonus increased from 5/10/15% to 6/12/18%.
- Class Specialization
- Obsidian Slam: Kills required for bonus increased from 10 to 20.
- Calm Before the Storm: Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 15% to 10%.
- Passive Changes
- Electric Shock: Damage bonus increased from 5/10/15% to 6/12/18%.
- Legendary Aspect Changes
- Shockwave Aspect: Damage reduced from 90-130% to 60-100%.
- Crashstone Aspect: Critical Strike Damage reduced from 40-50% to 30-40%.
- Lightning Dancer's Aspect: Flat damage increased from .5-.6 to .7-.8.
Necromancer
- Skill Changes
- Blood Lance: Damage increased from 67.5% to 80%.
- Army of the Dead: Damage increased from 30% to 45%. Cooldown reduced from 90 to 70 seconds.
- Blood Wave: Damage increased from 90% to 120%.
- Passive Changes
- Shadowblight: Damage increased from 20% to 22%.
- Grim Harvest: Essence gained reduced from 3/6/9 to 2/4/6.
- Serration: Critical Strike Chance reduced from .5/1/1.5% to .3/.6/.9%.
- Death's Defense: Maximum Minion Life lost in a single damage instance reduced from 75/60/45% to 60/45/30%.
- Class Specialization
- Raise Skeleton: Skeleton Warrior attack damage increased by 10%.
- Golem: Golem attack damage increased by 10%.
- Blood Golem: Blood Golem Life drain damage increased from 40% to 90%. Blood Golem Life drain healing from enemies hit increased from 4% to 5%.
- Iron Golem: Iron Golem slam damage increased from 25% to 175%. Iron Golem shockwave damage increased from 30% to 40%.
- Necromancer Paragon Board Changes
- Hulking Monstrosity: Golem Life and damage bonus increased from 30% to 40% Life.
- Cult Leader: Damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.
Rogue
- Skill Changes
- Twisting Blades: Advanced Twisting Blades Cooldown reduction per enemy hit reduced from .25 to .1 seconds. Advanced Twisting Blades maximum Cooldown reduction reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.
- Rapid Fire: Damage increased from 24% to 30%.
- Dark Shroud: Damage Reduction per shadow gained from Skill Ranks reduced from .8% to .4%.
- Dash: Enhanced Dash Critical Strike Damage bonus from 20% to 15%.
- Caltrops: Damage increased from 30% to 40%.
- Passive Changes
- Concussive: Critical Strike Chance reduced from 5/10/15% to 4/8/12%.
- Legendary Affix Changes
- Repeating: Maximum Minion Life lost in a single damage instance reduced from 75/60/45% to 60/45/30%.
- Skill Changes
- Arc Lash: Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 30% to 14%. Glinting Arc Lash Cooldown reduction reduced from .25 to .15 seconds.
- Teleport: Shimmering Teleport’s Damage Reduction duration reduced from 5 to 3 seconds.
- Legendary Affix Changes
- Aspect of Control: Bonus damage reduced from 30-40% to 25-35%.
- Miscellaneous Class Changes
- Druid Companions and Necromancer Minions: Maximum damage over time taken per damage instance reduced from 2% to 1% of maximum Life.
- Paragon Board Changes
- Rare Nodes: Player Attack Speed nodes reduced by 50%.
- Glyphs: All Glyph Bonus scaling has been reduced by ~34%, except for the following: Critical Strike Damage Glyphs’ Bonus reduced by ~66%. Vulnerable Glyphs’ Bonus reduced by ~66%. Glyphs' Bonus to Rare nodes reduced by ~50%. Glyphs' Bonus to Magic nodes reduced by ~40%. Glyphs' Bonus to Cold/Fire/Lightning/Non-Physical/Physical nodes reduced by ~62.5%.
- Monster Changes
- Significantly reduced the spawn rate of Treasure Goblins within PvP zones.
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed the name for the Light Bearer Mount.
- The Go to Shop button from the Wardrobe will now properly open the shop.
- Fixed an issue where if a Sorcerer uses Deep Freeze and is affected by another effect that would freeze them, it caused them to be permanently stunned.
- Miscellaneous stability and crash fixes.
Sorcerer
General