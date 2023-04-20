Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur: Patch 1.3.0 verfügbar, löst Tera-Raid-Bug
Und andere Probleme.
Das neueste Software-Update für Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur ist ab sofort auf der Nintendo Switch verfügbar.
Es bringt die beiden Spiele auf Version 1.3.0 und löst unter anderem einen Tera-Raid-Bug.
Was wird behoben?
Der Tera-Raid-Bug betrifft Spielerinnen und Spieler, die vor dem Update auf Version 1.2.0 ein Ei statt eines Walking Wake oder Eisenblatt bekommen haben. Dieses Problem wurde gelöst und ihr könnt beide Pokémon nun fangen.
Analog dazu kehren die beiden Pokémon auch pünktlich zur heutigen Veröffentlichung des Updates in Tera-Raid-Events zurück.
Die weiteren Patch Notes:Feature Adjustments
- A change has been made to the deadline for entries for Friendly Competitions, which are found in the Online Competitions section of the Battle Stadium.
- Before this change: Entries were allowed until the Friendly Competition began.
- After this change: Entries will be allowed until the Friendly Competition ends.
- Fixed a bug in Link Battles where selecting Swap in just before the selection timer reached zero could fail to switch in the selected Pokémon and subsequently cause switching — and the battle itself — to act abnormally.
- Fixed a bug in Link Battles where once the remaining time for the battle was under one minute, it would no longer be displayed where it was supposed to.
- Fixed a bug that occurred in Link Battles where, depending on the move being used at the time a Pokémon fainted, the amount of time a Trainer received to select their next Pokémon was reduced.
- Fixed a bug where the Cud Chew Ability would trigger again once every two turns after it triggered the first time, contrary to what is written in the Ability description.
- Fixed a bug that occurred when Zoroark Terastallized while using its Illusion Ability to disguise itself as another Pokémon. On the Check Status screen, the Terastallized Zoroark’s type would display as the original type of the Pokémon it had disguised itself as, rather than Zoroark’s Tera Type.
- Fixed a bug that occurred when Zoroark used its Illusion Ability to disguise itself as another Pokémon that had already Terastallized. This bug caused Zoroark’s type on the Check Status screen to incorrectly display as the Tera Type of the Pokémon Zoroark had disguised itself as.
- Fixed a bug in Double Battles with moves that cause stat changes for the Pokémon using the moves. This bug caused the stat changes to incorrectly happen twice if the user hit two opposing Pokémon with the move while an opposing Pokémon was behind a Substitute.
- Fixed the main issue causing the game to crash on the screen used to pair with a Pokémon Go account.
- Fixed a bug affecting Trainers who received Hisuian Zoroark from the Mystery Gift screen as a special early-purchase bonus for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet without first having seen Zoroark in their game. This bug caused Zoroark to be incorrectly displayed as registered in these Trainers’ Pokédexes.
- Other select bug fixes have been implemented.
Link Battles
Battles
Pokémon Go Connectivity
Other