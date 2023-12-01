Baldur's Gate 3 kommt einfach mit riesigem 30GB-Update um die Ecke
Haltet trotzdem 130 GB frei.
Schnell mal Baldur's Gate 3 patchen, kurz bevor ihr spielen wollt? Normalerweise sollte das kein Problem sein. Bei diesem Update solltet ihr allerdings etwas Zeit einplanen, denn ihr müsst 30 GB herunterladen.
Macht euch für das gigantische Update bereit
Für die Installation benötigt ihr sage und schreibe 130 GB freien Speicherplatz. Da habe ich gestern Abend nicht schlecht geschaut. Wer so viel Platz nicht aufbringen kann, soll laut Larian am besten das Spiel deinstallieren und komplett neu installieren. Das benötige weniger Speicher, da das Update bereits vorinstalliert sei.
Für diese Mühe erhaltet ihr aber auch ein riesiges Patch-Paket, das Larian Studios für euch geschnürt hat. So erhaltet ihr einen spielbaren Epilog, der euch "ein wohlverdientes Gefühl des Abschlusses mit euren Verbündeten" geben soll. Zudem gibt es zwei neue Spielmodi. Diese sind der "Honour Mode" sowie der "Custom Mode".
Auch an der Leistung wurde geschraubt, besonders in Akt 3. Hier gibt es jetzt eine dynamische Auflösung für die PlayStation 5. Wie ihr schon vermutet, sind die Patch-Notizen wahnsinnig lang und enthalten noch viele Fehlerbehebungen und Optimierungen.
Die Patch-Notizen stehen lediglich auf Englisch zur Verfügung. Hier sind alle wichtigen Inhalte des fünften Updates:
- Epilogue: An entirely new section at the end of the game after the [SPOILER REMOVED] that aims to provide a well-deserved sense of closure with your allies.
- Two new play modes: Honour Mode and Custom Mode.
- Many performance improvements, particularly in Act III.
- Added dynamic resolution for PS5.
- Players playing on machines with low VRAM/RAM should see improved performance.
- The game is now available in Korean!
- While at camp, you can now access and manage the inventories of companions who aren’t in your active party.
- Added a brand new fight in Ramazith’s Tower if you betray Nightsong there.
- Orin’s outfit now drops as loot and is wearable by anyone. We also gave it a suitably disgusting description and name.
- Shadowheart will always be the owner of the artefact during the tutorial if she is a follower.
- Becoming half-illithid will now also visually affect your eyes.
- Basic Action variations (e.g. a free version of Dash that you can perform because of a class feature) that share a hotkey by default will now gain a hotkey according to a certain priority order.
- A romanced Minthara can now
- Fixed a bug where party members would sometimes not change back into the armour set they were displaying before entering camp.
- You can now talk to Mol more about her contract with Raphael in the Guildhall.
- Withers will sneakily resurrect any dead companions that fell before the final battle so they can join the ending cinematics. What a helpful skeleton.
- Gave her own scene with Danthelon if she approaches him alone.
- Improved the physics of characters and walls to prevent NPCs being able to shoot through ceilings inside houses.
- Fixed an issue where Gale’s scene with after the final combat of the game only played if you had no one else in your party.
- Made cinematic tweaks to restore sections of Astarion’s
- Improved companion reactivity when making the decision before the
- The loading screen art now unlocks gradually as you progress through the game.
- will no longer take damage when thrown.
- Fixed the puzzle in Cazador’s Palace.
- Fixed the screen going black during Astarion’s endgame romance scene.
- Added some additional audio and cinematic work to the intimate scene with the drow in Sharess’ Caress.
- Wild Shapes that do not have weapons will now benefit from having the Tavern Brawler feat.