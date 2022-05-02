Die besten Gaming-Angebote zum Star Wars Tag für PlayStation, Switch, Xbox und PC

Zum bevorstehenden Star-Wars-Tag – May the 4th be with you! - gibt es auch zahlreiche Angebote zu PC- und Videospielen aus einer weit, weit entfernten Galaxis.

Auf zahlreichen Plattformen – PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch und Mobile – könnt ihr bei unterschiedlichen Titeln sparen. Wir haben hier alle für euch im Überblick.

Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition

Ersparnis: Bis zu 80 Prozent

Zeitraum: 29. April bis 10. Mai 2022

Plattformen: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Origin, Epic Games Store, Steam

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Ersparnis: Bis zu 75 Prozent auf Standard und Deluxe Edition

Zeitraum: 29. April bis 10. Mai 2022

Plattformen: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Star Wars: Squadrons

Ersparnis: Bis zu 75 Prozent

Zeitraum: 29. April bis 10. Mai 2022

Plattformen: PS4, Xbox One, Origin, Steam

EA Star Wars Triple Bundle (Squadrons, Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition)

Ersparnis: Bis zu 70 Prozent

Zeitraum: 29. April bis 10. Mai 2022

Plattformen: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Epic Games Store, Origin, Steam

Minecraft (Star-Wars-Skins)

Ersparnis: Bis zu 33 Prozent

Zeitraum: 3. bis 10. Mai 2022

Plattformen: Minecraft Marketplace

Die Sims 4: Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

Ersparnis: Bis zu 40 Prozent

Zeitraum: 3. bis 17. Mai 2022

Plattformen: PC

Star Wars: Episode I Racer

Ersparnis: Bis zu 50 Prozent

Zeitraum: 28. April bis 5. Mai 2022

Plattformen: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Ersparnis: Bis zu 50 Prozent

Zeitraum: 28. April bis 5. Mai 2022

Plattformen: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Ersparnis: Bis zu 65 Prozent

Zeitraum: 28. April bis 5. Mai 2022

Plattformen: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Ersparnis: Bis zu 25 Prozent (Switch) oder 50 Prozent (Mobile)

Zeitraum: 28. April bis 5. Mai 2022

Aspyr Star Wars Heritage Pack (Jedi Knight 2, Jedi Academy, Episode 1 Racer, Republic Commando, The Force Unleashed)

Ersparnis: Bis zu 25 Prozent

Zeitraum: 28. April bis 5. Mai 2022

Plattformen: Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: The Old Republic (kostenloser P1-XL-Droide + Galactic Leisure Bundle)

Ersparnis: 40 Prozent

Zeitraum: 4. bis 18. Mai 2022

Plattformen: PC

Star Wars Pinball

Ersparnis: Bis zu 50 Prozent

Zeitraum: 29. April bis 5. Mai 2022

Plattformen: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, App Store, Google Play, Steam, Quest

Star Wars: Republic Commando

Ersparnis: Bis zu 50 Prozent

Zeitraum: 28. April bis 5. Mai 2022

Plattformen: PS4, Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

Ersparnis: 50 Prozent

Zeitraum: 28. April bis 5. Mai 2022

Plattformen: App Store, Google Play

Vader Immortal

Ersparnis: 50 Prozent

Zeitraum: 27. April bis 11. Mai 2022

Plattformen: PlayStation VR

Konsole

Spart bis zu 75 Prozent bei Star-Wars-Spielen auf der Xbox (28. April bis 5. Mai 2022)

Spart bis zu 70 Prozent bei Star-Wars-Spielen auf der PlayStation (27. April bis 11. Mai 2022

Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004) - 50% Rabatt auf Xbox

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) - 50% Rabatt Xbox

Star Wars Bounty Hunter - 50% Rabatt auf PlayStation

Star Wars: Dark Forces - 50% Rabatt auf PlayStation

Star Wars: Episode I Racer - 50% Rabatt auf PlayStation, Xbox und Nintendo Switch

Star Wars:The Force Unleashed - 75% Rabatt auf Xbox

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II - 75% Rabatt auf Xbox

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - 50% Rabatt auf PlayStation, Xbox und Nintendo Switch)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - 50% Rabatt auf Xbox

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - 50% Rabatt auf Xbox

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - 75% Rabatt auf Xbox

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy - 67% Rabatt auf Xbox

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars - 75% Rabatt auf Xbox

Star Wars: Racer Revenge - 50% Rabatt auf PlayStation

Star Wars Republic Commando - 50% Rabatt auf Xbox

Super Star Wars - 50% Rabatt auf PlayStation

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series - 50% Rabatt auf PlayStation

PC