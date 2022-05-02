Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Die besten Gaming-Angebote zum Star Wars Tag für PlayStation, Switch, Xbox und PC

Möge der Rabatt mit euch sein.
Zum bevorstehenden Star-Wars-Tag – May the 4th be with you! - gibt es auch zahlreiche Angebote zu PC- und Videospielen aus einer weit, weit entfernten Galaxis.

Auf zahlreichen Plattformen – PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch und Mobile – könnt ihr bei unterschiedlichen Titeln sparen. Wir haben hier alle für euch im Überblick.

Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition

  • Ersparnis: Bis zu 80 Prozent
  • Zeitraum: 29. April bis 10. Mai 2022
  • Plattformen: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Origin, Epic Games Store, Steam

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

  • Ersparnis: Bis zu 75 Prozent auf Standard und Deluxe Edition
  • Zeitraum: 29. April bis 10. Mai 2022
  • Plattformen: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Star Wars: Squadrons

  • Ersparnis: Bis zu 75 Prozent
  • Zeitraum: 29. April bis 10. Mai 2022
  • Plattformen: PS4, Xbox One, Origin, Steam

EA Star Wars Triple Bundle (Squadrons, Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition)

  • Ersparnis: Bis zu 70 Prozent
  • Zeitraum: 29. April bis 10. Mai 2022
  • Plattformen: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Epic Games Store, Origin, Steam

Minecraft (Star-Wars-Skins)

  • Ersparnis: Bis zu 33 Prozent
  • Zeitraum: 3. bis 10. Mai 2022
  • Plattformen: Minecraft Marketplace

Die Sims 4: Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

  • Ersparnis: Bis zu 40 Prozent
  • Zeitraum: 3. bis 17. Mai 2022
  • Plattformen: PC

Star Wars: Episode I Racer

  • Ersparnis: Bis zu 50 Prozent
  • Zeitraum: 28. April bis 5. Mai 2022
  • Plattformen: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

  • Ersparnis: Bis zu 50 Prozent
  • Zeitraum: 28. April bis 5. Mai 2022
  • Plattformen: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

  • Ersparnis: Bis zu 65 Prozent
  • Zeitraum: 28. April bis 5. Mai 2022
  • Plattformen: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

  • Ersparnis: Bis zu 25 Prozent (Switch) oder 50 Prozent (Mobile)
  • Zeitraum: 28. April bis 5. Mai 2022

Aspyr Star Wars Heritage Pack (Jedi Knight 2, Jedi Academy, Episode 1 Racer, Republic Commando, The Force Unleashed)

  • Ersparnis: Bis zu 25 Prozent
  • Zeitraum: 28. April bis 5. Mai 2022
  • Plattformen: Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: The Old Republic (kostenloser P1-XL-Droide + Galactic Leisure Bundle)

  • Ersparnis: 40 Prozent
  • Zeitraum: 4. bis 18. Mai 2022
  • Plattformen: PC

Star Wars Pinball

  • Ersparnis: Bis zu 50 Prozent
  • Zeitraum: 29. April bis 5. Mai 2022
  • Plattformen: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, App Store, Google Play, Steam, Quest

Star Wars: Republic Commando

  • Ersparnis: Bis zu 50 Prozent
  • Zeitraum: 28. April bis 5. Mai 2022
  • Plattformen: PS4, Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

  • Ersparnis: 50 Prozent
  • Zeitraum: 28. April bis 5. Mai 2022
  • Plattformen: App Store, Google Play

Vader Immortal

  • Ersparnis: 50 Prozent
  • Zeitraum: 27. April bis 11. Mai 2022
  • Plattformen: PlayStation VR

Konsole

  • Spart bis zu 75 Prozent bei Star-Wars-Spielen auf der Xbox (28. April bis 5. Mai 2022)
  • Spart bis zu 70 Prozent bei Star-Wars-Spielen auf der PlayStation (27. April bis 11. Mai 2022
  • Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004) - 50% Rabatt auf Xbox
  • Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) - 50% Rabatt Xbox
  • Star Wars Bounty Hunter - 50% Rabatt auf PlayStation
  • Star Wars: Dark Forces - 50% Rabatt auf PlayStation
  • Star Wars: Episode I Racer - 50% Rabatt auf PlayStation, Xbox und Nintendo Switch
  • Star Wars:The Force Unleashed - 75% Rabatt auf Xbox
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II - 75% Rabatt auf Xbox
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - 50% Rabatt auf PlayStation, Xbox und Nintendo Switch)
  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - 50% Rabatt auf Xbox
  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - 50% Rabatt auf Xbox
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - 75% Rabatt auf Xbox
  • LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy - 67% Rabatt auf Xbox
  • LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars - 75% Rabatt auf Xbox
  • Star Wars: Racer Revenge - 50% Rabatt auf PlayStation
  • Star Wars Republic Commando - 50% Rabatt auf Xbox
  • Super Star Wars - 50% Rabatt auf PlayStation
  • Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series - 50% Rabatt auf PlayStation

PC

  • Spart bis zu 75 Porzent bei Star-Wars-Spielen auf Steam, GOG, Humble Store (29. April bis 6. Mai 2022) und Origins (29. April bis 11. Mai 2022)
  • EA Star Wars Triple Bundle - 50% Rabatt auf Steam, Origin und Epic Games Store
  • Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004) - 60% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG; Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition (EA) - 70% Rabatt auf Steam, Epic Games Store und Origin
  • Star Wars Classics Collection - 45% Rabatt auf Humble
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars Collection - 45% Rabatt auf Humble
  • Star Wars: Dark Forces - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: Episode I Racer - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Pack - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - 60% Rabatt auf Standard und Deluxe Edition auf Steam und Epic Games Store, 50% Rabatt auf Origin
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection - 54% Rabatt Humble
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin)
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - 75% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars - 75% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: The Old Republic: Jedi Bundle - 40% Rabatt auf Steam
  • Star Wars: The Old Republic: Sith Bundle - 40% Rabatt auf Steam
  • Star Wars Pinball – 50 bis 70% Rabatt auf verschiedene Tische auf Steam
  • Star Wars: Rebel Assault I - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: Rebel Assault II - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: Rebellion - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: Republic Commando - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: Squadrons - 50% Rabatt auf Steam, Epic Games Store und Origin
  • Star Wars: Starfighter - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: TIE Fighter - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: X-Wing - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
  • Star Wars: X-Wing Bundle - 65% Rabatt auf Humble
  • Star Wars: X-Wing vs TIE Fighter: Balance of Power Campaigns - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin

