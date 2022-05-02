Die besten Gaming-Angebote zum Star Wars Tag für PlayStation, Switch, Xbox und PC

Die besten Gaming-Angebote zum Star Wars Tag für PlayStation, Switch, Xbox und PCMöge der Rabatt mit euch sein.
Zum bevorstehenden Star-Wars-Tag – May the 4th be with you! - gibt es auch zahlreiche Angebote zu PC- und Videospielen aus einer weit, weit entfernten Galaxis.
Auf zahlreichen Plattformen – PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch und Mobile – könnt ihr bei unterschiedlichen Titeln sparen. Wir haben hier alle für euch im Überblick.
Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition
- Ersparnis: Bis zu 80 Prozent
- Zeitraum: 29. April bis 10. Mai 2022
- Plattformen: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Origin, Epic Games Store, Steam
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Ersparnis: Bis zu 75 Prozent auf Standard und Deluxe Edition
- Zeitraum: 29. April bis 10. Mai 2022
- Plattformen: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Star Wars: Squadrons
- Ersparnis: Bis zu 75 Prozent
- Zeitraum: 29. April bis 10. Mai 2022
- Plattformen: PS4, Xbox One, Origin, Steam
EA Star Wars Triple Bundle (Squadrons, Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition)
- Ersparnis: Bis zu 70 Prozent
- Zeitraum: 29. April bis 10. Mai 2022
- Plattformen: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Epic Games Store, Origin, Steam
Minecraft (Star-Wars-Skins)
- Ersparnis: Bis zu 33 Prozent
- Zeitraum: 3. bis 10. Mai 2022
- Plattformen: Minecraft Marketplace
Die Sims 4: Star Wars: Journey to Batuu
- Ersparnis: Bis zu 40 Prozent
- Zeitraum: 3. bis 17. Mai 2022
- Plattformen: PC
Star Wars: Episode I Racer
- Ersparnis: Bis zu 50 Prozent
- Zeitraum: 28. April bis 5. Mai 2022
- Plattformen: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Ersparnis: Bis zu 50 Prozent
- Zeitraum: 28. April bis 5. Mai 2022
- Plattformen: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch
Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Ersparnis: Bis zu 65 Prozent
- Zeitraum: 28. April bis 5. Mai 2022
- Plattformen: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- Ersparnis: Bis zu 25 Prozent (Switch) oder 50 Prozent (Mobile)
- Zeitraum: 28. April bis 5. Mai 2022
Aspyr Star Wars Heritage Pack (Jedi Knight 2, Jedi Academy, Episode 1 Racer, Republic Commando, The Force Unleashed)
- Ersparnis: Bis zu 25 Prozent
- Zeitraum: 28. April bis 5. Mai 2022
- Plattformen: Nintendo Switch
Star Wars: The Old Republic (kostenloser P1-XL-Droide + Galactic Leisure Bundle)
- Ersparnis: 40 Prozent
- Zeitraum: 4. bis 18. Mai 2022
- Plattformen: PC
Star Wars Pinball
- Ersparnis: Bis zu 50 Prozent
- Zeitraum: 29. April bis 5. Mai 2022
- Plattformen: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, App Store, Google Play, Steam, Quest
Star Wars: Republic Commando
- Ersparnis: Bis zu 50 Prozent
- Zeitraum: 28. April bis 5. Mai 2022
- Plattformen: PS4, Nintendo Switch
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II
- Ersparnis: 50 Prozent
- Zeitraum: 28. April bis 5. Mai 2022
- Plattformen: App Store, Google Play
Vader Immortal
- Ersparnis: 50 Prozent
- Zeitraum: 27. April bis 11. Mai 2022
- Plattformen: PlayStation VR
Konsole
- Spart bis zu 75 Prozent bei Star-Wars-Spielen auf der Xbox (28. April bis 5. Mai 2022)
- Spart bis zu 70 Prozent bei Star-Wars-Spielen auf der PlayStation (27. April bis 11. Mai 2022
- Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004) - 50% Rabatt auf Xbox
- Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) - 50% Rabatt Xbox
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter - 50% Rabatt auf PlayStation
- Star Wars: Dark Forces - 50% Rabatt auf PlayStation
- Star Wars: Episode I Racer - 50% Rabatt auf PlayStation, Xbox und Nintendo Switch
- Star Wars:The Force Unleashed - 75% Rabatt auf Xbox
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II - 75% Rabatt auf Xbox
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - 50% Rabatt auf PlayStation, Xbox und Nintendo Switch)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - 50% Rabatt auf Xbox
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - 50% Rabatt auf Xbox
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - 75% Rabatt auf Xbox
- LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy - 67% Rabatt auf Xbox
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars - 75% Rabatt auf Xbox
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge - 50% Rabatt auf PlayStation
- Star Wars Republic Commando - 50% Rabatt auf Xbox
- Super Star Wars - 50% Rabatt auf PlayStation
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series - 50% Rabatt auf PlayStation
PC
- Spart bis zu 75 Porzent bei Star-Wars-Spielen auf Steam, GOG, Humble Store (29. April bis 6. Mai 2022) und Origins (29. April bis 11. Mai 2022)
- EA Star Wars Triple Bundle - 50% Rabatt auf Steam, Origin und Epic Games Store
- Star Wars: Battlefront (Classic, 2004) - 60% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG; Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition (EA) - 70% Rabatt auf Steam, Epic Games Store und Origin
- Star Wars Classics Collection - 45% Rabatt auf Humble
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars Collection - 45% Rabatt auf Humble
- Star Wars: Dark Forces - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: Episode I Racer - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Pack - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - 60% Rabatt auf Standard und Deluxe Edition auf Steam und Epic Games Store, 50% Rabatt auf Origin
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection - 54% Rabatt Humble
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - 75% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars - 75% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: The Old Republic: Jedi Bundle - 40% Rabatt auf Steam
- Star Wars: The Old Republic: Sith Bundle - 40% Rabatt auf Steam
- Star Wars Pinball – 50 bis 70% Rabatt auf verschiedene Tische auf Steam
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault I - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault II - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: Rebellion - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: Republic Commando - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: Squadrons - 50% Rabatt auf Steam, Epic Games Store und Origin
- Star Wars: Starfighter - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: X-Wing - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin
- Star Wars: X-Wing Bundle - 65% Rabatt auf Humble
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs TIE Fighter: Balance of Power Campaigns - 65% Rabatt auf Steam, GOG, Humble und Origin