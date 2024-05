Elden Ring: Streamerin meistert irre Herausforderung mit Level-1-Charakter

Here is the Malenia kill, which took me 63 tries. The hardest boss was Valiant Gargoyles DUO, which took me a whopping 405 tries. In total I died 2145 times to bosses in NG+7.



I used no summons, great runes, throwing pots, sorceries nor incantations. pic.twitter.com/5hgIQA4ycf