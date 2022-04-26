FIFA 22: Update 10 macht die Haare wieder schön

FIFA 22: Update 10 macht die Haare wieder schönUnd kümmert sich um andere Probleme.
Title Update 10 für FIFA 22 ist ab sofort auf dem PC (Origin und Steam) erhältlich.
Es kümmert sich um eine Reihe von Problemen im Spiel, etwa sollte der Verteidiger, den ihr kontrolliert, nicht mehr langsamer werden, wenn er einem Steilpass hinterherläuft.
Eine haarige Angelegenheit
Ein anderer Fix betrifft das Haar von Spielern. Bei manchen wurde dieses während der Matches nicht korrekt dargestellt, was nun behoben wird.
Auch ein paar Platzhalter-Texte in den Audio-Einstellungen verschwinden wieder.
Alle Patch Notes von Title Update 10
Nachfolgend haben wir die kompletten Patch Notes von Title Update 10 für FIFA 22 für euch:
- Gameplay
- Addressed the following issue: In some situations, the controlled player on the defending team would incorrectly slow down when chasing after a Lofted Through Pass.
- Volta Football
- Addressed the following issue: Signature Abilities would sometimes not activate when requested.
- General, Audio and Visual
- Made the following changes:
- Updated some kits, and UI elements.
- Added and updated a total of two star heads. These will only be available following a server update. Please follow @EAFIFADIRECT for updates on when this will be live in-game.
- Addressed the following issues:
- Hair did not display correctly on some players during matches.
- Some placeholder text incorrectly displayed in Audio Settings.
Einem aktuellen Leak zufolge ist FIFA 22 Teil der neuen PlayStation-Plus-Spiele im Mai.