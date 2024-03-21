Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Darum solltest du den neuen Patch für Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth installieren

Und ein paar andere Korrekturen.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Patch verbessert die Grafik.
Square Enix verbessert mit einem neuen Patch die Grafik von Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Zuvor hatte es wiederholt Kritik an der Grafik gegeben, insbesondere im Performance-Modus des Spiels.

Das ändert sich mit dem Patch

Im Performance-Modus sind obendrein noch neue Sharp- und Soft-Optionen hinzugekommen.

Was konkret an der Grafik verbessert wurde, lässt sich aus den Patch Notes (via Gematsu) allerdings nicht konkret ableiten.

Hier die kompletten Patch Notes:

  • Fixed typos and omissions in some text.
  • Fixed a bug that occurred on the map under certain conditions when controlling a character.
  • Fixed a bug in battle in which Red XIII’s abilities “Lunatic High” and “Watcher’s Spirit” could be easily cancelled.
  • Fixed a bug in battle in which enemies would stop moving under certain conditions.
  • Fixed a progress bug that occurred during quests under certain conditions.
  • Improved frame rate and overall game stability.
  • Added “Sharp” and “Soft” options to the Performance Mode display settings.
  • Improved the graphics quality.
  • The camera’s reverse setting is now applied when controlling a gliding Chocobo.
  • The camera’s reverse setting is now applied to the sharpshooting mini-game camera.
  • Enhanced guidance support while climbing the ivy in the “Mythril Mine” location.
  • Added difficulty settings to the customization screens for the mini-games “Fort Condor” and “Gears and Gambits”.
