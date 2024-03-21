Darum solltest du den neuen Patch für Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth installieren

Square Enix verbessert mit einem neuen Patch die Grafik von Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Zuvor hatte es wiederholt Kritik an der Grafik gegeben, insbesondere im Performance-Modus des Spiels.

Das ändert sich mit dem Patch

Im Performance-Modus sind obendrein noch neue Sharp- und Soft-Optionen hinzugekommen.

Was konkret an der Grafik verbessert wurde, lässt sich aus den Patch Notes (via Gematsu) allerdings nicht konkret ableiten.

Hier die kompletten Patch Notes: