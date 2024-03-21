Darum solltest du den neuen Patch für Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth installieren
Und ein paar andere Korrekturen.
Square Enix verbessert mit einem neuen Patch die Grafik von Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Zuvor hatte es wiederholt Kritik an der Grafik gegeben, insbesondere im Performance-Modus des Spiels.
Das ändert sich mit dem Patch
Im Performance-Modus sind obendrein noch neue Sharp- und Soft-Optionen hinzugekommen.
Was konkret an der Grafik verbessert wurde, lässt sich aus den Patch Notes (via Gematsu) allerdings nicht konkret ableiten.
Weitere Meldungen zu Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Bleibt die gesamte Remake-Trilogie PlayStation-exklusiv?
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Grafik im Performance-Modus soll verbessert werden
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Porsche veröffentlicht Kurzfilm zum Spiel
Hier die kompletten Patch Notes:
- Fixed typos and omissions in some text.
- Fixed a bug that occurred on the map under certain conditions when controlling a character.
- Fixed a bug in battle in which Red XIII’s abilities “Lunatic High” and “Watcher’s Spirit” could be easily cancelled.
- Fixed a bug in battle in which enemies would stop moving under certain conditions.
- Fixed a progress bug that occurred during quests under certain conditions.
- Improved frame rate and overall game stability.
- Added “Sharp” and “Soft” options to the Performance Mode display settings.
- Improved the graphics quality.
- The camera’s reverse setting is now applied when controlling a gliding Chocobo.
- The camera’s reverse setting is now applied to the sharpshooting mini-game camera.
- Enhanced guidance support while climbing the ivy in the “Mythril Mine” location.
- Added difficulty settings to the customization screens for the mini-games “Fort Condor” and “Gears and Gambits”.