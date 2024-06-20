Elden Ring: Update bringt nützliche neue Features, bereitet dich auf Shadow of the Erdtree vor
Vorbereitet auf den DLC.
Kurz vor der Veröffentlichung von Shadow of the Erdtree für FromSoftwares Action-Rollenspiel Elden Ring ist jetzt ein neues Update zum Download verfügbar.
Besagtes Update bringt ein paar Neuerungen mit sich, von denen alle Spielerinnen und Spieler profitieren können.
Elden Ring: Update 1.16 Patch Notes
Unter anderem werden etwa neu erhaltene Items fortan mit einem Ausrufezeichen gekennzeichnet.
Ebenso gibt es einen neuen Reiter, der euch alle kürzlich erhaltenen Items auf einen Blick anzeigt. Und ihr bekommt auch noch fünf neue Frisuren!
Hier die Patch Notes, soweit sie bisher bekannt sind, im Überblick:
New inventory features
- Newly obtained items will be marked with a "!"
- A new tab called "Recent Items" has been added to review recently obtained items
New Summoning Pool features
- Active Summoning Pools will now be carried over to NG+
- Individual Summoning Pools can now be enabled / disabled in the newly added Map Functions Menu. Only active Summoning Pools will be selected when using the Small Golden Effigy
New hairstyles
- Five new hairstyles have been added to the game. They can be selected during character creation, using the Clouded Mirror Stand or using Rennala's Rebirth feature