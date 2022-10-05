Pokémon Go: Stars der Entwicklung - Dieses Pokémon ist neu und welche ihr noch fangen könnt

Pokémon Go: Stars der Entwicklung - Dieses Pokémon ist neu und welche ihr noch fangen könntEine neue Entwicklung.
Der Oktober beginnt in Pokémon Go mit dem neuen Event Stars der Entwicklung. Passend zum Namen bringt dieses Event auch eine brandneue Entwicklung eines Pokémon ins Spiel.
Das Event Stars der Entwicklung läuft in Pokémon Go vom 5. Oktober 2022 um 10 Uhr bis zum 11. Oktober 2022 um 20 Uhr Ortszeit.
Unser Guide zeigt euch, welche Pokémon ihr bei Stars der Entwicklung fangen könnt und wo ihr sie findet.
Inhalt:
Welche Pokémon kann ich bei Stars der Entwicklung fangen?
Während des Events Stars der Entwicklung könnt ihr eine ganze Reihe verschiedener Pokémon in Pokémon Go fangen.
Als neue Entwicklung wird Cosmovum, die Entwicklung von Cosmog, im Spiel eingeführt.
Pokémon Go: Stars der Entwicklung – Wilde Pokémon
Folgende Pokémon trefft ihr häufiger in der Wildnis:
- Kokuna
- Tauboga
- Quaputzi
- Kadabra
- Alpollo
- Rihorn (schillernd möglich)
- Seemon
- Sichlor (schillernd möglich)
- Evoli (schillernd möglich)
- Quiekel (schillernd möglich)
- Trasla (schillernd möglich)
- Zwirrlicht (schillernd möglich)
- Zapplardin
- Lichtel
- Eguana
Pokémon Go: Stars der Entwicklung – Pokémon in Raids
In Raid-Kämpfen könnt ihr bei Stars der Entwicklung diese Pokémon in Pokémon Go konfrontieren:
|Raid-Stufe
|Pokémon
|Stufe 1
|Flegmon (schillernd möglich)
Onix (schillernd möglich)
Sichlor (schillernd möglich)
Porygon (schillernd möglich)
Sonnkern (schillernd möglich)
|Stufe 3
|Magneton
Rizeros
Togetic (schillernd möglich)
Keifel
|Stufe 5
|Yveltal (schillernd möglich) (27. September bis 8. Oktober)
Xerneas (schillernd möglich) (8. bis 20. Oktober)
|Mega
|Mega-Schlapor (schillernd möglich) (27. September bis 8. Oktober)
Mega-Voltenso (schillernd möglich) (8. bis 20. Oktober)
Pokémon Go: Stars der Entwicklung – Exklusive Feldforschungen
Diese Feldforschungen könnt ihr bei Stars der Entwicklung bekommen:
|Aufgabe
|Belohnung
|Fange 3 Evoli
|20 Evoli-Bonbons
|Entwickle 1 Pokémon
|500 Sternenstaub
|Entwickle 3 Pokémon
|2.000 Sternenstaub
|Verwende 5 Power-ups bei Pokémon
|25 Aerodactyl Mega-Energie
25 Ampharos Mega-Energie
25 Kangama Mega-Energie
25 Stahlos Mega-Energie
|Verwende 7 Power-ups bei Pokémon
|25 Altaria Mega-Energie
25 Garados Mega-Energie
|Drehe 10 Pokéstops oder Arenen
|1 Drachenhaut
1 King-Stein
1 Metallmantel
1 Sonnenstein
1 Up-Grade
|Drehe 15 Pokéstops oder Arenen
|1 Sinnoh-Stein
|Drehe 20 Pokéstops oder Arenen
|1 Einall-Stein
Weitere hilfreiche Inhalte zu Pokémon Go:
Übersicht aller Tipps zu Pokémon Go Raid und Ex-Raids
Eine Tabelle mit Stärken und Schwächen aller Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Aktuelle Promo-Codes in Pokémon Go