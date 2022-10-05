Pokémon Go: Stars der Entwicklung - Dieses Pokémon ist neu und welche ihr noch fangen könnt

Der Oktober beginnt in Pokémon Go mit dem neuen Event Stars der Entwicklung. Passend zum Namen bringt dieses Event auch eine brandneue Entwicklung eines Pokémon ins Spiel.

Das Event Stars der Entwicklung läuft in Pokémon Go vom 5. Oktober 2022 um 10 Uhr bis zum 11. Oktober 2022 um 20 Uhr Ortszeit.

Unser Guide zeigt euch, welche Pokémon ihr bei Stars der Entwicklung fangen könnt und wo ihr sie findet.

Inhalt:

Welche Pokémon kann ich bei Stars der Entwicklung fangen?

Während des Events Stars der Entwicklung könnt ihr eine ganze Reihe verschiedener Pokémon in Pokémon Go fangen.

Als neue Entwicklung wird Cosmovum, die Entwicklung von Cosmog, im Spiel eingeführt.

Pokémon Go: Stars der Entwicklung – Wilde Pokémon

Folgende Pokémon trefft ihr häufiger in der Wildnis:

Kokuna

Tauboga

Quaputzi

Kadabra

Alpollo

Rihorn (schillernd möglich)

(schillernd möglich) Seemon

Sichlor (schillernd möglich)

(schillernd möglich) Evoli (schillernd möglich)

(schillernd möglich) Quiekel (schillernd möglich)

(schillernd möglich) Trasla (schillernd möglich)

(schillernd möglich) Zwirrlicht (schillernd möglich)

(schillernd möglich) Zapplardin

Lichtel

Eguana

Pokémon Go: Stars der Entwicklung – Pokémon in Raids

In Raid-Kämpfen könnt ihr bei Stars der Entwicklung diese Pokémon in Pokémon Go konfrontieren:

Raid-Stufe Pokémon Stufe 1 Flegmon (schillernd möglich)

Onix (schillernd möglich)

Sichlor (schillernd möglich)

Porygon (schillernd möglich)

Sonnkern (schillernd möglich) Stufe 3 Magneton

Rizeros

Togetic (schillernd möglich)

Keifel Stufe 5 Yveltal (schillernd möglich) (27. September bis 8. Oktober)

Xerneas (schillernd möglich) (8. bis 20. Oktober) Mega Mega-Schlapor (schillernd möglich) (27. September bis 8. Oktober)

Mega-Voltenso (schillernd möglich) (8. bis 20. Oktober)

Pokémon Go: Stars der Entwicklung – Exklusive Feldforschungen

Diese Feldforschungen könnt ihr bei Stars der Entwicklung bekommen:

Aufgabe Belohnung Fange 3 Evoli 20 Evoli-Bonbons Entwickle 1 Pokémon 500 Sternenstaub Entwickle 3 Pokémon 2.000 Sternenstaub Verwende 5 Power-ups bei Pokémon 25 Aerodactyl Mega-Energie

25 Ampharos Mega-Energie

25 Kangama Mega-Energie

25 Stahlos Mega-Energie Verwende 7 Power-ups bei Pokémon 25 Altaria Mega-Energie

25 Garados Mega-Energie Drehe 10 Pokéstops oder Arenen 1 Drachenhaut

1 King-Stein

1 Metallmantel

1 Sonnenstein

1 Up-Grade Drehe 15 Pokéstops oder Arenen 1 Sinnoh-Stein Drehe 20 Pokéstops oder Arenen 1 Einall-Stein

