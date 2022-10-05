Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Pokémon Go: Stars der Entwicklung - Dieses Pokémon ist neu und welche ihr noch fangen könnt

Eine neue Entwicklung.
Benjamin Jakobs
Leitender Redakteur News
Alle Pokémon, die ihr bei Stars der Entwicklung in Pokémon Go fangen könnt.

Der Oktober beginnt in Pokémon Go mit dem neuen Event Stars der Entwicklung. Passend zum Namen bringt dieses Event auch eine brandneue Entwicklung eines Pokémon ins Spiel.

Das Event Stars der Entwicklung läuft in Pokémon Go vom 5. Oktober 2022 um 10 Uhr bis zum 11. Oktober 2022 um 20 Uhr Ortszeit.

Unser Guide zeigt euch, welche Pokémon ihr bei Stars der Entwicklung fangen könnt und wo ihr sie findet.

Inhalt:

Welche Pokémon kann ich bei Stars der Entwicklung fangen?

Während des Events Stars der Entwicklung könnt ihr eine ganze Reihe verschiedener Pokémon in Pokémon Go fangen.

Als neue Entwicklung wird Cosmovum, die Entwicklung von Cosmog, im Spiel eingeführt.

Pokémon Go: Stars der Entwicklung – Wilde Pokémon

Folgende Pokémon trefft ihr häufiger in der Wildnis:

  • Kokuna
  • Tauboga
  • Quaputzi
  • Kadabra
  • Alpollo
  • Rihorn (schillernd möglich)
  • Seemon
  • Sichlor (schillernd möglich)
  • Evoli (schillernd möglich)
  • Quiekel (schillernd möglich)
  • Trasla (schillernd möglich)
  • Zwirrlicht (schillernd möglich)
  • Zapplardin
  • Lichtel
  • Eguana

Pokémon Go: Stars der Entwicklung – Pokémon in Raids

In Raid-Kämpfen könnt ihr bei Stars der Entwicklung diese Pokémon in Pokémon Go konfrontieren:

Raid-Stufe Pokémon
Stufe 1 Flegmon (schillernd möglich)
Onix (schillernd möglich)
Sichlor (schillernd möglich)
Porygon (schillernd möglich)
Sonnkern (schillernd möglich)
Stufe 3 Magneton
Rizeros
Togetic (schillernd möglich)
Keifel
Stufe 5 Yveltal (schillernd möglich) (27. September bis 8. Oktober)
Xerneas (schillernd möglich) (8. bis 20. Oktober)
Mega Mega-Schlapor (schillernd möglich) (27. September bis 8. Oktober)
Mega-Voltenso (schillernd möglich) (8. bis 20. Oktober)

Pokémon Go: Stars der Entwicklung – Exklusive Feldforschungen

Diese Feldforschungen könnt ihr bei Stars der Entwicklung bekommen:

Aufgabe Belohnung
Fange 3 Evoli 20 Evoli-Bonbons
Entwickle 1 Pokémon 500 Sternenstaub
Entwickle 3 Pokémon 2.000 Sternenstaub
Verwende 5 Power-ups bei Pokémon 25 Aerodactyl Mega-Energie
25 Ampharos Mega-Energie
25 Kangama Mega-Energie
25 Stahlos Mega-Energie
Verwende 7 Power-ups bei Pokémon 25 Altaria Mega-Energie
25 Garados Mega-Energie
Drehe 10 Pokéstops oder Arenen 1 Drachenhaut
1 King-Stein
1 Metallmantel
1 Sonnenstein
1 Up-Grade
Drehe 15 Pokéstops oder Arenen 1 Sinnoh-Stein
Drehe 20 Pokéstops oder Arenen 1 Einall-Stein

