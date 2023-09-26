Starfield: Zweites "kleines Update" veröffentlicht, widmet sich Stabilität und Performance
Die Arbeiten gehen weiter.
Bethesda hat ein zweites "kleines Update" für Starfield veröffentlicht.
Im Fokus stehen dabei Performance und Stabilität, ebenso sollen ein paar Gameplay-Probleme behoben werden.
Ein kleiner Schritt
Es ist kein riesiges Update, aber es behebt etwa Probleme mit Charakteren, die nicht dort auftauchten, wo sie sein sollten. Ebenso kümmert man sich um ein Upscaling-Problem, durch das Texturen verwaschen aussehen konnten.
Von angekündigten Neuerungen wie DLSS, Ultrawide-Support und mehr ist in diesem Update noch nichts zu sehen.
Weitere Meldungen zu Starfield:
- Starfield: Die besten Easter Eggs und Anspielungen
- Starfield: Mod zur Entfernung der Pronomen auf NexusMods gebannt
- Starfield: Mit diesem Pfützen-Exploit könnt ihr einen gesamten Laden leerräumen
Der zuvor entdeckte Pfützen-Exploit, mit dem sich das Inventar von Händlern leerräumen lässt, sollte indes nicht mehr funktionieren.
Nachfolgend lest ihr alle weiteren Details:
Starfield 1.7.33 Patch Notes
General
- Characters: Fixed an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location.
- Star Stations: Fixed an issue where Star Stations would be labeled as a player-owned ship.
- Vendors: Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor’s full inventory to be accessible.
Graphics
- AMD (PC): Resolved an issue that caused star lens flares not to appear correctly AMD GPUs.
- Graphics: Addressed an upscaling issue that could cause textures to become blurry.
- Graphics: Resolved an issue that could cause photosensitivity issues when scrolling through the inventory menu.
Performance and Stability
- Hand Scanner: Addressed an issue where the Hand Scanner caused hitching.
- Various stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes.
Ships
- Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause displayed items to disappear when applied to in-ship mannequins.
- Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause items stored in Razorleaf Storage Containers and Weapon Racks to disappear after commandeering another ship.