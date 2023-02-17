The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom vorbestellen - Editionen, Preis und Bonusinhalte
Zurück in die Wildnis.
Die Veröffentlichung von The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom auf der Nintendo Switch nähert sich mit großen Schritten. Am 12. Mai 2023 soll die Fortsetzung von Breath of the Wild auf den Markt kommen.
Nachfolgend haben wir in unserem Guide alle Infos zur Vorbestellung von The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom für euch. Wir zeigen unter anderem die Editionen und wo ihr sie vorbestellen könnt.
Inhalt:
- Wo kann ich The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom vorbestellen?
- Gibt es eine Limited Edition von The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?
- Wo gibt es die neue Link-Amiibo zu The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?
- Gibt es einen Vorbestellerbonus für The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?
Wo kann ich The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom vorbestellen?
Der Preis für die Standard Edition von The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom auf der Nintendo Switch ist digital und physisch derzeit identisch. In beiden Fällen zahlt ihr 69,99 Euro. Etwaige Angebote zum Launch der physischen Version sind allerdings nicht ausgeschlossen, daher solltet ihr das auf jeden Fall im Auge behalten.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Standard Edition vorbestellen
Digital:
Physisch:
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom bei Amazon.de vorbestellen
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom bei Media Markt vorbestellen
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom bei Saturn vorbestellen
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom bei Gamestop vorbestellen
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom im Nintendo Store vorbestellen
Gibt es eine Limited Edition von The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?
Es gibt auch eine Collector's Edition von The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Neben dem Spiel selbst enthält sie ein Artbook mit Konzeptzeichnungen, ein SteelBook, ein Iconart-Stahlposter und ein Pin-Set mit vier Ansteckern. Preislich reicht das Spektrum des Preises dafür bisher von 129,99 Euro bis 149,99 Euro. Gut möglich, dass der Preis bis zum Release noch reduziert wird.
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Limited Edition bei Amazon.de vorbestellen
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Limited Edition bei Media Markt vorbestellen
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Limited Edition bei Saturn vorbestellen
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Limited Edition bei Gamestop vorbestellen
Wo gibt es die neue Link-Amiibo zu The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?
Passend zum neuen Teil wird auch eine neue Amiibo-Figur von Link veröffentlicht.
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link-Amiibo bei Amazon.de vorbestellen
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link-Amiibo bei Media Markt vorbestellen
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link-Amiibo bei Saturn vorbestellen
Gibt es einen Vorbestellerbonus für The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?
Bisher liegen uns noch keine Informationen zu Vorbestellerboni für The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom vor.
