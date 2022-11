Battlefield 2042: Season 3 heißt angeblich Escalation und das kann der neue Spezialist Zain.

New map in #Battlefield2042 Season 3:



🧊 Spearhead



Previously known under its working title "lightsout", this map features a remote arms factory operated by Nordvik in 🇸🇪 Lappland (Sweden).



It's not a snow or night map, but I'm expecting a ⛈️ storm as weather effect. pic.twitter.com/my5qY034rm