Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: So groß wird die Beta des Shooters

🚨 Unfortunately I can't find icon/background With Update



🟡 Anyway According To Update Sizes The beta size is expected to be between 15-30 GB (Depends on Platform And Region)



🟢 EU version It has the biggest Download Size

(1- EU

2-Asia

3-US

4-JP)



🟧 #MWII https://t.co/DGJDRCLv7e pic.twitter.com/DpY1NitLLh