Pokémon Go: Proto-Grollen bringt beliebtes Pokémon zurück - Alle Details zum Event!

Beim neuen Event Proto-Grollen in Pokémon Go geht es um die Vorbereitung auf die neuen Proto-Pokémon, die in Kürze im Spiel auftauchen: Proto-Kyogre und Proto-Groudon.

Lange dauzert das Eventr aber nicht. Es beginnt am Mittwoch, den 22. Februar 2023, um 10 Uhr und endet am Freitag, den 24. Februar 2023, um 22 Uhr Ortszeit.

Während dieses kleinen Events kehrt aber auch ein anderes beliebtes, legendäres Pokémon zurück. Welche Pokémon hier im Mittelpunkt des Geschehens in Pokémon Go stehen, zeigen wir euch nachfolgend in unserem Guide.

Inhalt:

Pokémon Go Proto-Grollen: Welche Pokémon kann ich fangen?

Während des Proto-Grollen-Events könnt ihr eine Reihe verschiedener Pokémon in der Wildnis und in Raids fangen. Mehr Details lest ihr nachfolgend.

Pokémon Go: Proto-Grollen – Wilde Pokémon

Folgende Pokémon begegnen euch während Proto-Grollen in Pokémon Go in der Wildnis:

Geckarbor (schillernd möglich)

Flemmli (schillernd möglich)

Hydropi (schillernd möglich)

Waumpel (schillernd möglich)

Flurmel (schillernd möglich)

Camaub (schillernd möglich)

Schmerbe (schillernd möglich)

Reptain

Jungglut

Moorabbel

Absol (schillernd möglich)

Pokémon Go: Proto-Grollen – Pokémon in Raids

Diese Pokémon tauchen während Proto-Grollen in Raids auf:

Raid-Stufe Pokémon Stufe 1 Geckarbor (schillernd möglich)

Flemmli (schillernd möglich)

Hydropi (schillernd möglich) Stufe 3 Reptain

Jungglut

Moorabbel Stufe 5 Rayquaza Mega-Raids Mega Latias und Mega Latios

Pokémon Go Proto-Grollen: Welche Boni gibt es?

Während des Proto-Grollen-Events in Pokémon Go gibt es mehrere Boni.

Unter anderem erhaltet ihr im Event-Zeitraum doppelte Entwicklungs-EP.

Des Weiteren könnt ihr euch eine exklusive Attacke für Rayquaza sichern. Dies aber nicht nur bis zum 24. Februar, sondern bis zum 1. März 2023 um 10 Uhr. Fangt ihr bis dahin Rayquaza nach einem Raid-Kampf, beherrscht dieses die Lade-Attacke Breitseite.

Pokémon Go Proto-Grollen: Welche Pokémon brauche ich für die Sammlerherausforderung?

Zum Event Proto-Grollen in Pokémon Go gibt es auch eine neue Sammlerherausforderung. Das müsst ihr dafür tun:

Sammlerherausforderung: Proto-Grollen

Aufgabe Belohnung Fange ein Geckarbor

Fange ein Flemmli

Fange ein Hydropbi

Entwickle Reptain zu Gewaldro

Entwickle Jungglut zu Lohgock

Entwickle Moorabbel zu Sumpex 10 Hyperbälle, 1 Rocket Radar

