Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Trial-Phase und weitere Features bestätigt

Character creator✔

Challenging gameplay✔

New morale system✔

Weapons used with Chinese martial arts✔

Famous warlords from the Three Kingdoms✔

Creatures & fiends from Chinese mythology✔

Sorcery✔

Online multiplayer✔

Gameplay trial in the near future✔#WoLongFallenDynasty pic.twitter.com/z3DLlM1IqR