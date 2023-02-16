Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Update 1.3.0 mit DLC-Welle 3 veröffentlicht - Alle Patch Notes.

Ab heute ist DLC-Welle drei für Xenoblade Chronicles 3 verfügbar und mit der neuen Erweiterung gibt es auch einen neuen Patch.

Version 1.3.0 könnt ihr jetzt auf eurer Nintendo Switch herunterladen und ihr braucht sie auch, um den DLC zu spielen.

Was bringt Update 1.3.0?

Durch das neue Update wird Xenoblade Chronicles 3 nämlich überhaupt erst mit dem neuen DLC kompatibel.

Was sonst noch alles geändert wurde – und das sind primär Bugfixes -, lest ihr nachfolgend in den Patch Notes.

Weitere Meldungen zu Xenoblade Chronicles 3:

Additional Functionality

Added compatibility for Expansion Pass Wave 3.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where some enemy models were placed where the name and enemy did not match. Issues where some Testudos were called “Armadillo”, and some Armadillos were called “Velites”, respectively.

Fixed an issue where leveling from Class Rank 9 to 10 when clearing the final battle would not unlock Appearances that should be unlocked. In the event that this has already occurred, downloading the update will fix the issue, unlocking the appearance.

Fixed an issue where completing Roald, Fla’ran, and Zooza Collectopedia entries would cause them to display the initial reward.

Fixed an issue in Challenge Battles where lowering the Effects volume in Audio Settings would still cause battle sounds and footsteps to sound comparatively loud.

Fixed an issue where sliding down a rope using a specific timing would cause party members to continuously be KO’d and resurrected.

Fixed an issue where pressing buttons using a specific timing during a loading screen would cause the Battle Menu to appear after launching the game.

Fixed an issue where successfully completing Mio’s Chain Order would not cause Attacker and Healer hate to decrease.

Fixed additional issues to improve the gameplay experience.

Die dritte DLC-Welle bringt mit Masha unter anderem eine neue Heldin mit sich. Ebenso könnt ihr neue Kampfprüfungen mit Roguelike-Elementen absolvieren.

Später in diesem Jahr erscheint dann der vierte und finale DLC mit einer brandneuen Handlung.