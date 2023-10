🚨 Call of Duty® Update 01.030.000 (PS5) Added to database.



New Download Size : 89.019 GB (01.029.000 : 84.058 GB)



That's Mean if you don't have Call Of Duty HQ yet and you want to play Campaign Only, you Need To Download 𝟭𝟰𝟬.𝟬𝟬𝟯 𝗚𝗕



🟧 #CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/86XZtycFxr