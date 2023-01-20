Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

The Callisto Protocol: Patch bringt neues Feature, das sich Fans gewünscht haben

New Game Plus ist da.

Benjamin Jakobs Avatar
News von Benjamin Jakobs Leitender Redakteur News
Veröffentlicht am
The Callisto Protocol: Patch bringt neues Feature, das sich viele Fans gewünscht haben.

Ab sofort könnt ihr The Callisto Protocol mit einem New-Game-Plus-Modus noch einmal spielen.

Dieser wurde mit dem neuesten Update auf Version 3.01 hinzugefügt. Bevor ihr ihn spielen könnt, müsst ihr das Spiel natürlich zuerst einmal im normalen Durchgang abgeschlossen haben.

Was bringt Patch 3.01 noch?

Im New Game Plus nehmt ihr alle Waffen, Upgrades und Callisto Credits für einen weiteren Durchgang mit.

Weiterhin hat man laut Entwickler Striking Distance Studios Performance-Optimierungen vorgenommen und ihr solltet keinen Schaden mehr nehmen, wenn ihr über Hindernisse springt.

Weitere Meldungen zu The Callisto Protocol:

Hier sind die kompletten Patch Notes zu Patch 3.01 für The Callisto Protocol:

NEW GAME+

  • Users who previously completed the game will have access to NewGame+ after the patch. Application restart may be required. Requires an active save file from game completion.

GLOBAL

  • Fixed an issue where some users were not correctly granted the "The Protocol is About Life" achievement
  • Added New Game Plus. Complete the game to unlock New Game Plus and carry your pression over to a new save. All weapons, upgrades, and Callisto Credits can be collected at the first Reforge
  • General performance optimizations across all platforms
  • Players no longer take damage when vaulting over obstacles
  • Fixed multiple issues where certain camera angles or progression paths could cause environments to stream out and allow Jacob to fall through the ground
  • Consistency pass on cabinets, lockers, and shelves to display correctly in High Contrast mode
  • Voice leveling and subtitle mismatch adjustments across localized languages

PC

  • Fixed low frequency crash in the Tunnels level during the Two Head fight
  • Skip Cinematics button has been mapped to the Interact/Pickup input
  • Fixed a long hitch when enabling Ray-Traced Shadows in the main menu
  • Prevented mouse cursor from displaying during some area transitions

PS4

  • Fixed low frequency crash in Snowcat when Jacob is talking to Dani
Tags:
Abonnement für den Eurogamer.de Daily-Newsletter abschließen

Die wichtigsten Themen des Tages direkt in deinem Posteingang.

Über den Autor
Benjamin Jakobs Avatar

Benjamin Jakobs

Leitender Redakteur News

Benjamin Jakobs ist Leitender Redakteur, seit 2006 bei Eurogamer.de und schreibt News, Reviews, Meinungen, Artikel und Tipps.

Kommentare