The Callisto Protocol: Patch bringt neues Feature, das sich Fans gewünscht haben
New Game Plus ist da.
Ab sofort könnt ihr The Callisto Protocol mit einem New-Game-Plus-Modus noch einmal spielen.
Dieser wurde mit dem neuesten Update auf Version 3.01 hinzugefügt. Bevor ihr ihn spielen könnt, müsst ihr das Spiel natürlich zuerst einmal im normalen Durchgang abgeschlossen haben.
Was bringt Patch 3.01 noch?
Im New Game Plus nehmt ihr alle Waffen, Upgrades und Callisto Credits für einen weiteren Durchgang mit.
Weiterhin hat man laut Entwickler Striking Distance Studios Performance-Optimierungen vorgenommen und ihr solltet keinen Schaden mehr nehmen, wenn ihr über Hindernisse springt.
Weitere Meldungen zu The Callisto Protocol:
- The Callisto Protocol hat sein Verkaufsziel bisher recht deutlich verfehlt
- The Callisto Protocol: Neuer Patch greift Performance-Probleme an, macht Animationen schneller
- The Callisto Protocol – Test: Falls ihr das Dead-Space-Remake nicht erwarten könnt
Hier sind die kompletten Patch Notes zu Patch 3.01 für The Callisto Protocol:
NEW GAME+
- Users who previously completed the game will have access to NewGame+ after the patch. Application restart may be required. Requires an active save file from game completion.
GLOBAL
- Fixed an issue where some users were not correctly granted the "The Protocol is About Life" achievement
- Added New Game Plus. Complete the game to unlock New Game Plus and carry your pression over to a new save. All weapons, upgrades, and Callisto Credits can be collected at the first Reforge
- General performance optimizations across all platforms
- Players no longer take damage when vaulting over obstacles
- Fixed multiple issues where certain camera angles or progression paths could cause environments to stream out and allow Jacob to fall through the ground
- Consistency pass on cabinets, lockers, and shelves to display correctly in High Contrast mode
- Voice leveling and subtitle mismatch adjustments across localized languages
PC
- Fixed low frequency crash in the Tunnels level during the Two Head fight
- Skip Cinematics button has been mapped to the Interact/Pickup input
- Fixed a long hitch when enabling Ray-Traced Shadows in the main menu
- Prevented mouse cursor from displaying during some area transitions
PS4
- Fixed low frequency crash in Snowcat when Jacob is talking to Dani