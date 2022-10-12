FIFA 23: Title Update 2 ist da und macht Flachpässe schneller

Das zweite Title Update für FIFA 23 ist ab sofort auf PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 und Google Stadia verfügbar.

Mit dem Update nimmt EA Sports eine Reihe von Änderungen in verschiedenen Bereichen des Spiels vor, unter anderem erhöht man die Geschwindigkeit von Flachpässen.

FIFA 23: Title Update 2 Patch Notes

Was sich alle im neuen Update geändert hat, lest ihr nachfolgend in den offiziellen Patch Notes:

Weitere Meldungen zu FIFA 23:

FIFA Ultimate Team

Made the following changes:

Added a Chemistry indicator appearing on Player Items when previewing a swap between out of position Player Items.



Removed pack opening animations when redeeming Stadium Items from Objectives, Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Champions rewards.



Removed several screens that would appear before playing individual FUT Moments.



A Player Item’s Secondary Positions are now visible in the top left part of the screen when using the Actions radial menu.

Addressed the following issues:

Some SBC rewards were missing the untradeable label. This was a visual issue only and SBCs with untradeable rewards were referenced as such in SBC descriptions.



The do not show this message again option did not take effect when performing Squad Actions on the Squad screen.



The in-game scoreboard did not always display correctly in Squad Battles.



Addressed some instances of a stability issue that could occur when opening Packs.



[PC] Addressed some instances of a stability issue that could occur when opening Packs.

Gameplay