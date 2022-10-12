FIFA 23: Title Update 2 ist da und macht Flachpässe schneller

FIFA 23: Title Update 2 ist da und macht Flachpässe schnellerUnd ein zweites Live Tuning Update.
Das zweite Title Update für FIFA 23 ist ab sofort auf PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 und Google Stadia verfügbar.
Mit dem Update nimmt EA Sports eine Reihe von Änderungen in verschiedenen Bereichen des Spiels vor, unter anderem erhöht man die Geschwindigkeit von Flachpässen.
FIFA 23: Title Update 2 Patch Notes
Was sich alle im neuen Update geändert hat, lest ihr nachfolgend in den offiziellen Patch Notes:
FIFA Ultimate Team
- Made the following changes:
- Added a Chemistry indicator appearing on Player Items when previewing a swap between out of position Player Items.
- Removed pack opening animations when redeeming Stadium Items from Objectives, Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Champions rewards.
- Removed several screens that would appear before playing individual FUT Moments.
- A Player Item’s Secondary Positions are now visible in the top left part of the screen when using the Actions radial menu.
- Addressed the following issues:
- Some SBC rewards were missing the untradeable label. This was a visual issue only and SBCs with untradeable rewards were referenced as such in SBC descriptions.
- The do not show this message again option did not take effect when performing Squad Actions on the Squad screen.
- The in-game scoreboard did not always display correctly in Squad Battles.
- Addressed some instances of a stability issue that could occur when opening Packs.
- [PC] Addressed some instances of a stability issue that could occur when opening Packs.
Gameplay
- Made the following changes:
- Chipped penalty shots can only be performed towards the middle third section of the goal.
- Adjusted chipped penalty shot ball trajectories to be less lofted overall.
- Improved the likelihood of Standing Tackles winning the ball back.
- Increased the ball velocity for all Ground Passes.
- Increased accuracy of Chip Shots.
- Addressed the following issues:
- Goalkeepers could sometimes react too quickly to certain shots.
- In some cases, shoulder challenges from behind did not result in a foul being called when it should have been.
- Sometimes, goalkeepers positioned themselves too far off the goal line when attempting to save long shots.
- In some difficult defensive heading scenarios, players could miss the header, especially when under pressure from an opposing player.
- When attempting to run back to the goal line to save a Chip Shot, goalkeepers could have incorrectly attempted to catch the ball instead.
- Improved dribbling animation transitions after taking a stumbling touch on the ball.
- Goalkeepers were sometimes unable to save shots aimed very close to their bodies.
- Some Ground Passes could result in the ball traveling at faster than intended velocities.
- Three star Skill Move players with a Sprint Speed and Acceleration above 85 could not perform a Fake Shot from a sprint.
- In rare cases, the ball carrier could sprint over the ball and lose control of it.
- The in-game scoreboard displayed incorrectly during Playable Highlights.
- In some cases, post-match interviews could contain questions not relevant to the situation.
- In some cases, the player’s team could unintentionally have less Playable Highlights than the opposition.
- In some cases, AI managers could sell too many players without replacing them.
- Some league standings did not correctly show which teams qualified for European Competitions. This was a visual issue only.
- The Transfers tab could display an incorrect league for a scouted player. This was a visual issue only.
- Addressed a stability issue that could occur when simulating matches.
- Seasonal XP could sometimes display as 0 in VOLTA FOOTBALL. This was a visual issue only.
- Item Rarities were not correctly labeled in the VOLTA Shop.
- The Pro Clubs team Captain would take corner kicks instead of the assigned corner kick taker.
- When playing in the Any position, the post match Pro Clubs progression screens did not reflect that.
- When a free kick was being taken during a Pro Clubs match, the camera changed to the Free Kick one for all teammates instead of just the taker.
- Pausing an EATV video could launch Career Mode.
- Kick Off Controller Settings did always save if they were changed on the Match Preview and Side Select screens.
- Addressed various stability issues that could sometimes occur.
- Addressed an issue causing Explosive and Lengthy AcceleRATE values to not update as intended with some specific Player Item and Chemistry Style combinations.
Career Mode
Pro Clubs x VOLTA FOOTBALL
General, Audio, and Visual
Darüber hinaus wurde auch das zweite Live Tuning Update für das Spiel veröffentlicht, für dieses ist kein Download erforderlich.
Die Patch Notes dafür fallen vergleichsweise kurz aus: