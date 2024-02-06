Wenn du auf einen Link klickst und etwas kaufst, können wir eine kleine Provision erhalten. Zu unseren Richtlinien.

Palworld: Die besten Pals für Handwerk

Harte Arbeit.

Die besten Pals fürs Handwerk in Palworld.
Benjamin Jakobs Avatar
Tipps & Lösung von Benjamin Jakobs Leitender Redakteur News
2024-02-06

Handwerk ist eine weitere wichtige Fähigkeit in Palworld, denn sie bestimmt, ob eure Pals in der Lage sind, eigenständig Strukturen zu bauen und Items herzustellen. Letztlich ist die Automatisierung eurer Basis ein wichtiger Prozess und nimmt euch viel Handarbeit ab.

Nachfolgend z eigen wir euch in unserem Guide, was die besten Pals für Handwerk in Palworld sind und welche diese Fähigkeit beherrschen.

Was sind die besten Pals für Handwerk in Palworld?

Die allerbeste Option fürs Handwerk in Palworld ist Anubis. Das Pal hat hier einen Skill-Level von 4, allerdings ist es auch ein Level-47-Alpha-Pal. Soll heißen: Es braucht seine Zeit, bevor ihr es in eure Reihen aufnehmen könnt.

Bis dahin gibt es aber gute Alternativen, zum Beispiel Verdash und Lyleen. Beide haben beim Handwerk Skill-Level 3 und noch weitere Fähigkeiten, zum Beispiel Aussaat und Sammeln.

Davor ist Loupmoon (Level 2) eine gute Wahl. Warum? Es verfügt ausschließlich über die Fähigkeit Handwerk. Das heißt, dass es durch keine anderen Aufgaben abgelenkt wird, sondern sich alleine darauf konzentrieren kann.

Welche Pals mit Handwerk gibt es in Palworld?

Auch in Bezug aufs Handwerk gibt es eine Menge Pals in Palworld, die über diese Fähigkeit verfügen. Welche das sind und wo ihr sie findet, verraten wir euch nachfolgend in unserer Tabelle:

Pal Nummer Skill-Level Fundort
Lamball 001 1 Plateau of Beginnings
Grassy Behemoth Hills
Fort Ruins
Cattiva 002 1 Plateau of Beginnings
Grassy Behemoth Hills
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Lifmunk 004 1 Small Settlement
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Forgotten Island Church Ruins
Fuack 006 1 Ravine Entrance
Desolate Church
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Sparkit 007 1 Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Desolate Church
Small Settlement
Tanzee 008 1 Fort Ruins
Desolate Church
Bridge of the Twin Knights
Pengullet 010 1 Grassy Behemoth Hills
Small Settlement
Fort Ruins
Penking 011 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Depresso 017 1 Islandhopper Coast
Marsh Island Church Ruins
Natural Bridge
Daedream 019 1 Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Natural Bridge
Eastern Wild Island
Fuddler 022 1 Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
Deep Sand Dunes
PIDF Tower Entrance
Flopie 028 1 Hypocrite Hill
Petallia Alpha
Bristla 030 1 Mount Flopie Summit
Gobfin's Turf
Gobfin 031 1 Gobfin's Turf
Gobfin Ignis 031b 1 Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Hangyu 032 1 Deep Sand Dunes
Investigator's Fork
Hangyu Cryst 032b 1 Icy Weasel Hill
Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Mossanda 033 2 Sealed Realm of the Swift
Snowy Mountain Fork
Mossanda Lux 033b 2 Eastern Wind Island
Ribunny 039 1 Ascetic Falls
Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
Incineram 040 2 Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Beach of Everlasting Summer
Incineram Noct 040b 2 No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Leezpunk 045 1 Fisherman's Point
Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue
Beach of Everlasting Summer
Leezpunk Ignis 045b 1 Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
Loupmoon 046 2 Ravine Entrance
Investigator's Fork
Robinquill 048 2 Devout's Mineshaft
Hypocrite Hill
Robinquill Terra 048b 2 Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
PIDF Tower Entrance
Gorirat 049 1 Sealed Realm of the Guardian
Snowy Mountain Fork
Sealed Realm of the Swift
Beegarde 050 1 Gobfin's Turf
Cold Shore
Sealed Realm of the Guardian
Elizabee 051 2 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Sealed Realm of the Swift
Dazzi 062 1 Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
PIDF Tower Entrance
Lunaris 063 3 Sea Breeze Archipelago
Lovander 069 2 Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
Deep Sand Dunes
Flambelle 070 1 Ravine Grotto
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
Bushi 072 1 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Fisherman's Point
Katress 075 2 Sealed Realm of the Guardian
Snowy Mountain Fork
Sealed Realm of the Swift
Wixen 076 3 Foot of the Volcano
Ancient Civilization Ruins
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
Verdash 077 3 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Vaelet 078 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Cryolinx 083 1 Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Land of Absolute Zero
Petallia 087 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Wumpo 091 2 Unthawable Lake
Land of Absolute Zero
Wumpo Botan 091b 2 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Warsect 092 1 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Quivern 095 1 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
Astegon 098 1 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Anubis 100 4 Northeast of Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
Grizzbolt 103 3 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Lyleen 104 3 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Lyleen Noct 104b 3 Unthawable Lake
Orserk 106 2 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Viel Erfolg beim Handwerk in Palworld!

