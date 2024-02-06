Palworld: Die besten Pals für Handwerk
Harte Arbeit.
Handwerk ist eine weitere wichtige Fähigkeit in Palworld, denn sie bestimmt, ob eure Pals in der Lage sind, eigenständig Strukturen zu bauen und Items herzustellen. Letztlich ist die Automatisierung eurer Basis ein wichtiger Prozess und nimmt euch viel Handarbeit ab.
Nachfolgend z eigen wir euch in unserem Guide, was die besten Pals für Handwerk in Palworld sind und welche diese Fähigkeit beherrschen.
Palworld: Beste Pals für Handwerk Inhalt:
Was sind die besten Pals für Handwerk in Palworld?
Die allerbeste Option fürs Handwerk in Palworld ist Anubis. Das Pal hat hier einen Skill-Level von 4, allerdings ist es auch ein Level-47-Alpha-Pal. Soll heißen: Es braucht seine Zeit, bevor ihr es in eure Reihen aufnehmen könnt.
Bis dahin gibt es aber gute Alternativen, zum Beispiel Verdash und Lyleen. Beide haben beim Handwerk Skill-Level 3 und noch weitere Fähigkeiten, zum Beispiel Aussaat und Sammeln.
Davor ist Loupmoon (Level 2) eine gute Wahl. Warum? Es verfügt ausschließlich über die Fähigkeit Handwerk. Das heißt, dass es durch keine anderen Aufgaben abgelenkt wird, sondern sich alleine darauf konzentrieren kann.
Welche Pals mit Handwerk gibt es in Palworld?
Auch in Bezug aufs Handwerk gibt es eine Menge Pals in Palworld, die über diese Fähigkeit verfügen. Welche das sind und wo ihr sie findet, verraten wir euch nachfolgend in unserer Tabelle:
|Pal
|Nummer
|Skill-Level
|Fundort
|Lamball
|001
|1
|Plateau of Beginnings
Grassy Behemoth Hills
Fort Ruins
|Cattiva
|002
|1
|Plateau of Beginnings
Grassy Behemoth Hills
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Lifmunk
|004
|1
|Small Settlement
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Forgotten Island Church Ruins
|Fuack
|006
|1
|Ravine Entrance
Desolate Church
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Sparkit
|007
|1
|Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Desolate Church
Small Settlement
|Tanzee
|008
|1
|Fort Ruins
Desolate Church
Bridge of the Twin Knights
|Pengullet
|010
|1
|Grassy Behemoth Hills
Small Settlement
Fort Ruins
|Penking
|011
|2
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Depresso
|017
|1
|Islandhopper Coast
Marsh Island Church Ruins
Natural Bridge
|Daedream
|019
|1
|Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Natural Bridge
Eastern Wild Island
|Fuddler
|022
|1
|Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
Deep Sand Dunes
PIDF Tower Entrance
|Flopie
|028
|1
|Hypocrite Hill
Petallia Alpha
|Bristla
|030
|1
|Mount Flopie Summit
Gobfin's Turf
|Gobfin
|031
|1
|Gobfin's Turf
|Gobfin Ignis
|031b
|1
|Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
|Hangyu
|032
|1
|Deep Sand Dunes
Investigator's Fork
|Hangyu Cryst
|032b
|1
|Icy Weasel Hill
Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
|Mossanda
|033
|2
|Sealed Realm of the Swift
Snowy Mountain Fork
|Mossanda Lux
|033b
|2
|Eastern Wind Island
|Ribunny
|039
|1
|Ascetic Falls
Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
|Incineram
|040
|2
|Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Beach of Everlasting Summer
|Incineram Noct
|040b
|2
|No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Leezpunk
|045
|1
|Fisherman's Point
Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue
Beach of Everlasting Summer
|Leezpunk Ignis
|045b
|1
|Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
|Loupmoon
|046
|2
|Ravine Entrance
Investigator's Fork
|Robinquill
|048
|2
|Devout's Mineshaft
Hypocrite Hill
|Robinquill Terra
|048b
|2
|Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
PIDF Tower Entrance
|Gorirat
|049
|1
|Sealed Realm of the Guardian
Snowy Mountain Fork
Sealed Realm of the Swift
|Beegarde
|050
|1
|Gobfin's Turf
Cold Shore
Sealed Realm of the Guardian
|Elizabee
|051
|2
|Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Sealed Realm of the Swift
|Dazzi
|062
|1
|Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
PIDF Tower Entrance
|Lunaris
|063
|3
|Sea Breeze Archipelago
|Lovander
|069
|2
|Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
Deep Sand Dunes
|Flambelle
|070
|1
|Ravine Grotto
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
|Bushi
|072
|1
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Fisherman's Point
|Katress
|075
|2
|Sealed Realm of the Guardian
Snowy Mountain Fork
Sealed Realm of the Swift
|Wixen
|076
|3
|Foot of the Volcano
Ancient Civilization Ruins
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
|Verdash
|077
|3
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Vaelet
|078
|2
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Cryolinx
|083
|1
|Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Land of Absolute Zero
|Petallia
|087
|2
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Wumpo
|091
|2
|Unthawable Lake
Land of Absolute Zero
|Wumpo Botan
|091b
|2
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Warsect
|092
|1
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Quivern
|095
|1
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
|Astegon
|098
|1
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Anubis
|100
|4
|Northeast of Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
|Grizzbolt
|103
|3
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Lyleen
|104
|3
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Lyleen Noct
|104b
|3
|Unthawable Lake
|Orserk
|106
|2
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Viel Erfolg beim Handwerk in Palworld!
