Palworld: Die besten Pals für Handwerk

Handwerk ist eine weitere wichtige Fähigkeit in Palworld, denn sie bestimmt, ob eure Pals in der Lage sind, eigenständig Strukturen zu bauen und Items herzustellen. Letztlich ist die Automatisierung eurer Basis ein wichtiger Prozess und nimmt euch viel Handarbeit ab.

Nachfolgend z eigen wir euch in unserem Guide, was die besten Pals für Handwerk in Palworld sind und welche diese Fähigkeit beherrschen.

Die allerbeste Option fürs Handwerk in Palworld ist Anubis. Das Pal hat hier einen Skill-Level von 4, allerdings ist es auch ein Level-47-Alpha-Pal. Soll heißen: Es braucht seine Zeit, bevor ihr es in eure Reihen aufnehmen könnt.

Bis dahin gibt es aber gute Alternativen, zum Beispiel Verdash und Lyleen. Beide haben beim Handwerk Skill-Level 3 und noch weitere Fähigkeiten, zum Beispiel Aussaat und Sammeln.

Davor ist Loupmoon (Level 2) eine gute Wahl. Warum? Es verfügt ausschließlich über die Fähigkeit Handwerk. Das heißt, dass es durch keine anderen Aufgaben abgelenkt wird, sondern sich alleine darauf konzentrieren kann.

Auch in Bezug aufs Handwerk gibt es eine Menge Pals in Palworld, die über diese Fähigkeit verfügen. Welche das sind und wo ihr sie findet, verraten wir euch nachfolgend in unserer Tabelle:

Pal Nummer Skill-Level Fundort

Lamball 001 1 Plateau of Beginnings

Grassy Behemoth Hills

Fort Ruins

Cattiva 002 1 Plateau of Beginnings

Grassy Behemoth Hills

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings



Lifmunk 004 1 Small Settlement

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Forgotten Island Church Ruins

Fuack 006 1 Ravine Entrance

Desolate Church

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings

Sparkit 007 1 Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings

Desolate Church

Small Settlement

Tanzee 008 1 Fort Ruins

Desolate Church

Bridge of the Twin Knights

Pengullet 010 1 Grassy Behemoth Hills

Small Settlement

Fort Ruins

Penking 011 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings

Depresso 017 1 Islandhopper Coast

Marsh Island Church Ruins

Natural Bridge

Daedream 019 1 Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings

Natural Bridge

Eastern Wild Island

Fuddler 022 1 Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant

Deep Sand Dunes

PIDF Tower Entrance

Flopie 028 1 Hypocrite Hill

Petallia Alpha

Bristla 030 1 Mount Flopie Summit

Gobfin's Turf

Gobfin 031 1 Gobfin's Turf

Gobfin Ignis 031b 1 Beach of Everlasting Summer

Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance

Hangyu 032 1 Deep Sand Dunes

Investigator's Fork

Hangyu Cryst 032b 1 Icy Weasel Hill

Unthawable Lake

Pristine Snow Field

Mossanda 033 2 Sealed Realm of the Swift

Snowy Mountain Fork

Mossanda Lux 033b 2 Eastern Wind Island

Ribunny 039 1 Ascetic Falls

Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon

Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant

Incineram 040 2 Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance

Beach of Everlasting Summer

Incineram Noct 040b 2 No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary

Leezpunk 045 1 Fisherman's Point

Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue

Beach of Everlasting Summer

Leezpunk Ignis 045b 1 Beach of Everlasting Summer

Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance

Mount Obsidian Midpoint

Loupmoon 046 2 Ravine Entrance

Investigator's Fork

Robinquill 048 2 Devout's Mineshaft

Hypocrite Hill

Robinquill Terra 048b 2 Sand Dunes Entrance

Duneshelter

PIDF Tower Entrance

Gorirat 049 1 Sealed Realm of the Guardian

Snowy Mountain Fork

Sealed Realm of the Swift

Beegarde 050 1 Gobfin's Turf

Cold Shore

Sealed Realm of the Guardian

Elizabee 051 2 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance

Sealed Realm of the Swift

Dazzi 062 1 Sand Dunes Entrance

Duneshelter

PIDF Tower Entrance

Lunaris 063 3 Sea Breeze Archipelago

Lovander 069 2 Sand Dunes Entrance

Duneshelter

Deep Sand Dunes

Flambelle 070 1 Ravine Grotto

Mount Obsidian Midpoint

Bushi 072 1 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Fisherman's Point

Katress 075 2 Sealed Realm of the Guardian

Snowy Mountain Fork

Sealed Realm of the Swift

Wixen 076 3 Foot of the Volcano

Ancient Civilization Ruins

Mount Obsidian Midpoint

Verdash 077 3 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary

Vaelet 078 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary

Cryolinx 083 1 Unthawable Lake

Pristine Snow Field

Land of Absolute Zero

Petallia 087 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary

Wumpo 091 2 Unthawable Lake

Land of Absolute Zero

Wumpo Botan 091b 2 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary

Warsect 092 1 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary

Quivern 095 1 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary

Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant

Astegon 098 1 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Anubis 100 4 Northeast of Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant

Grizzbolt 103 3 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary

Lyleen 104 3 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Lyleen Noct 104b 3 Unthawable Lake